MMS Soccer Girls Gain Experience On Select Team

Mascoutah Middle School Girls’ Soccer players, Ella Pierce, Brooke Riley, Macie Louden, Britlyn Kinzel, Jordyn Reyes, and Marissa Scott have not rested on their laurels in the off-season.

Instead, they battled for the Metro East Legacy FC 2006 Elite team, this spring, amassing a 5-2-4 record in the U13 Championship Division of the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association — to date, earning them a fourth-place standing among 12 squads.

Additionally, the Mascoutah girls participated in three tournaments. They took fourth place at the Panathinaikos St. Louis Super Cup, in Maryland Heights, in March.

Next, they nabbed third at the Metro East Legacy Spring Classic — played in Belleville and O’Fallon, May 2-5.

Finally, these Lady Braves (also employing Taylor Riley) bested the seven-team field at the Tennessee Invitational (teams from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama) — held in Nashville, May 10-12.

Pierce, entering eighth grade in August, puts the whole experience into proper perspective.

“Soccer is one of my favorite things. My team plays in a really competitive league. We work really hard. We don’t always win, but it’s always fun, and I get to do it with my best friends.”

The girls will commence their MMS fall campaign more seasoned as a result of all these efforts, this spring.