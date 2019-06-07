MASCOUTAH – “Welcome home and thank you for your service!” These few words had special meaning to members of American Legion Post 292 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7682 in Mascoutah on Saturday, June 1. The veterans were part of a commemoration ceremony sponsored by O’Fallon’s Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, to give Vietnam War veterans the gratitude many were denied when they returned home some 50 years ago.

The following American Legion Post 292 and VFW Post 7682 veterans honored were: United States Navy veterans Robert Kennedy, Edward C. Robinson, and David Williams; United States Air Force veterans: Robert L. Agan, Elwin C. Brand, James “Duke” Cable, Jerry Daugherty, John Inman, Charles E. Lee, Ronald Milton, Dan Roth, William Sturn, Clarence W. Tackett, and Michael Warfield; United States Marine Corps veteran: Jerome G. Cohen; and United States Army veterans: Richard E. Hinkle, Marty Lambert and Robert Sullivan. Each veteran received a certificate and a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin along with a lapel pin fact sheet.

Assisted by chapter members Robin Poindexter and Melissa McArthur, event chairman Linda Hanglesben described the special flag designed for the Vietnam War 50 Year Commemoration. For example, red, white and blue inner rings represent the United States of American flag; an outer black ring serves as a reminder of those who were killed in action, held as prisoners of war, or listed as missing in action during the war.

“The Vietnam War Commemorative Flag – when placed next to the flags of World War II and Korean War Commemoration flags,” explained Hanglesben, “will signify the Vietnam War veterans finally taking their rightful place among generations of U.S. veterans–something that should have been done over 50 years ago.”

Mascoutah Mayor Jerry Daugherty, himself a veteran, greeted the assembly and thanked the DAR for sponsoring the event. Patriotic music and a beautiful cake provided by Berkemann’s Bakery in New Baden rounded out the event.

The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter is one of many DAR chapters throughout the United States who are proud commemorative partners with the USA Vietnam War Commemoration. For more information on the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter or its involvement in the commemoration, contact Linda Hanglesben, 618-277-4657.