

Wayne E. Sauerhage, 68, of Venedy, IL, born July 18, 1950 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Sparta Community Hospital, Sparta, IL.

Wayne was a mill worker for Mascoutah Grain and Feed and worked for Farm Supply in Venedy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. “Chuck” Sauerhage and grandparents, Henry and O’linda Sauerhage.

He is survived by two sons, Dustin (Mindy) Sauerhage of Trenton, IL and Corey Sauerhage of Albers, IL; his mother, Helen M., nee Bolton, Sauerhage of Mascoutah, IL; granddaughters, Mariah (Ryan) Nelson, Hannah Sauerhage; three step-grandchildren, Phillip, Autumn, and Matthew Wells; two sisters, Cathy (Lloyd) Shubert of Lively Grove, IL, Jean (Eugene) Siegel of Addieville, IL; a brother, Gary (Doris) Sauerhage of Mascoutah, IL; the mother of Dustin and Corey, Diane Sauerhage; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins,.

Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation is from 4 to 8 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Karl W. Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL