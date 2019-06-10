HSHS Medical Group Rolls Out Referral Program to Community Members to Recruit Doctors

Group offers $10,000 reward to community members who find primary care physicians

(Breese & Effingham, Illinois) A nationwide physician shortage has led HSHS Medical Group to take a unique approach to finding new doctors: they are turning to the residents of Breese and Effingham, Illinois, to help with the recruitment process. When a community member refers a primary care physician who signs a full-time employment agreement with HSHS Medical Group, they can earn a $10,000 reward.

“No one knows more about what makes these communities excellent places to practice medicine, live and raise a family like the people who already live there,” said Melinda Clark, HSHS Medical Group’s chief executive officer. “We’re very excited to roll out this referral program in Breese and Effingham; these communities deserve patient-first care, and their residents can help us find the right fit for their own communities.”

HSHS Medical Group is currently looking for primary care physicians for their Breese location and two primary care physicians for their Effingham location. If you know a candidate who wants to practice high-quality, patient-focused family or internal medicine in one of these communities, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org/DoctorReferral to learn more and submit a referral form.