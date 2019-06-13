Gober, Hoelscher Secure Mascoutah’s First Win Of The Summer

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

As reported last Wednesday, Cole Gober had smacked the baseball several times against Belleville East but recorded just one hit in the Indians’ 3-1 loss in their season-opener.

But, on Monday, June 10, Gober and the team performed statistically better.

Against the 18U Capitals from St. Charles, Missouri, Gober went two-for-three with two RBI singles (including stroking the game-winner) as the Mascoutah Varsity won it, 4-2, at MHS field.

With Mascoutah already up 1-0 on Jack Owens’ RBI triple to right-center which had scored Lane Hoelscher from first base, Gober ripped a run-producing single that brought Owens to the plate for a 2-0 advantage.

After the Capitals had closed the gap with a run in the top of the sixth inning, Gober gashed his second RBI single in the bottom half of the same inning, scoring Owens who had walked and stole second base.

Preston Wright provided an insurance run and a 4-1 lead with a double to left-center, bringing home Gober.

Starting pitcher, Brayden Knoebel, nabbed the win with five scoreless innings. Knoebel allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out two.

In the top of the sixth inning, reliever Lance Funk got roughed up for two runs.

Hoelscher registered the save when he got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh inning.

Next up, Mascoutah, 1-1, travels to O’Fallon, Missouri, Wednesday, June 12, to take on the 17U and 18U Stallion squads at CarShield Field. Double-header action starts at 5:45 p.m.