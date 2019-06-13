Hoskins Acquires Prestigious Illinois Business Journal

Greg Hoskins of Mascoutah, owner of Better Newspapers Inc., says his growing company aims to make the best newspapers better.

His firm, Better Newspapers Inc., based in Mascoutah, has purchased the Illinois Business Journal, based in Edwardsville, from owners Alan J. Ortbals and Dennis Grubaugh.

The sale was finalized on May 31 and brings to 21 the number of papers owned and operated by Hoskins.

“We’re really glad to have a great paper like this to join our complement of community newspapers, ” Hoskins said.

The Illinois Business Journal prints 18,200 editions a month as a newspaper mailed to nonresidential addresses in the Metro East. It also operates the news and advertising website, ibjonline.com, and publishes a weekly newsletter, IBJ Digital News.

The Illinois Business Journal was founded in 2000 by a longtime newspaper reporter, Kerry Smith, who in 2003 brought aboard Ortbals as co-owner Ortbals’ background was in Southwestern Illinois economic development. Smith sold her stake in 2013, at which time Ortbals enlisted another longtime Southwestern Illinois newspaperman, Dennis Grubaugh, as partner. Smith returned to the IBJ in 2018 as marketing manager. All three individuals live in Edwardsville.

“The exit plan is an issue for every small-business owner,” Ortbals said. “The deal with Better Newspapers not only solves that problem for us but does so in a way that gives the Illinois Business Journal a bright future so that it will live on long after Dennis and I.”

Grubaugh will remain editor of the Illinois Business Journal. Ortbals, who is nearing retirement, will serve in a consultant role. Smith will continue to serve as marketing manager.

“I’m glad we found Greg to take over as owner,” Grubaugh said. “It give the Illinois Business Journal the chance to continue to grow, using the resources of a much bigger operation dedicated to community newspapers.”

Grubaugh said the unique focus of the paper will continue to reflect the interests of the business community in Southwestern Illinois.

Hoskins, 62, is originally from Streator, IL, but has lived many years in Mascoutah. His 20 other papers include the Mascoutah Herald, Fairview Heights Tribune, Troy Times-Tribune, the Clinton County News, the Scott Flier, Highland Shopper’s Review, the Nashville News, Mt. Zion Region News, Arthur Graphic-Clarion, Southern Piatt Record-Herald, Altamont News, St.Elmo News, Villa Grove News, Southern Champaign County Today, Bond and Fayette County Shopper, and three publications in Missouri.