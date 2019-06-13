JV Baseball Team Blasts East In First Inning

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — The Mascoutah High School JV Baseball team blasted Belleville East, 11-0, in five innings, exploding for eight hits and 10 scores in the first inning, at MHS, last Tuesday.

Five Mascoutah pitchers, Jaden Mueller, Aiden Marti, Ethan Simons, Derek Plab, and Ryan Driscoll hurled an inning apiece, combining for a one hitter and four strikeouts.

In sending 14 batters to the plate in the first inning, 11 got on via eight hits, two walks, and an error.

Plab got it started with a sharp double down the right-field line. He scored the first run on a wild pitch.

Brendan Brock followed with a single to center, and pinch-runner, Josh Walter, came home on Mueller’s groundout.

After Lance Funk and Simons had walked, Daniel Fix smacked a two-run single to right.

Andrew Rankin, Brennan Wadlow, Brock, and Mueller supplied singles, and Funk finished off the rally with a triple to right.

“We did a very good job of putting the ball into play and getting our hitters on-base,” Mascoutah JV Baseball Coach Caleb Kraljev said. “We stayed back and hit the ball hard. “We have a tournament, this weekend, so we tried to get some different guys some work on the mound.”

Despite walking two batters in the top of the first inning, Mueller struck out two, and catcher, Brock, gunned out an attempted theft of second base.

The Indians scored their final run in the bottom of the second inning when Marti slapped a single to left that scored Rankin — who had gotten plunked by a fastball and had stolen second.

Pitching the second inning, Marti also walked two batters but got three outs on easy assists from the defense.

The Indians had runners on base in the third and fourth innings but failed to score. In the third, Walter and Simons walked, but the threat was erased with a flyout to right and a base-running error.

In the fourth, Rankin opened with a single but never advanced beyond that point.

East had one chance to stop a short-game when it loaded the bases (two walks and a single) with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. But the threat stalled as Driscoll, relieving in the fifth, got the final out on a groundout. He struck out one in the inning.