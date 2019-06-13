Presentation On “Recognizing Drugs On The Streets & In Our Community,” Set For June 28

O’FALLON – With the epidemic of drugs in the United States, it is important to know what drugs are out in our communities. In support of St. Elizabeth’s Community Health Needs Assessment priority to address substance abuse and mental health issues, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital invites the general public to attend an educational presentation with Officer Michael Morelli of the Alton Police Department.

“Recognizing Drugs on the Streets and in our Community” will help attendees recognize what different drugs look like, how they are used and what paraphernalia could be used with different drugs. It will be held Friday, June 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the boardroom of the hospital. A free lunch will be provided.

Space is limited so registration is required. Email Cheryl.Caribardi-Wilson@hshs.org to register. Attendees can enter the main lobby under blue “Hospital” sign and proceed straight down the hall to the boardroom.

Officer Morelli is a Police Officer First Class (PFC) and has been with the Alton Police Department for 15 years. Prior to that, he served in the United States Marine Corps from 1998-2009. Currently, he is assigned to the Street Crimes Arrest Team (SCAT) as a K9 Handler.

It is important as a community to come together and work to decrease the harm caused because of illegal drugs. Additionally, potential exposure to certain drugs can be lethal so it is important to be able to recognize them and to learn how to protect yourself from accidental harm.

St. Elizabeth’s is proud to host this educational opportunity in support of St. Clair County Health Care Commission’s Healthier Together initiative. The Healthier Together movement is 100 percent volunteer and seeks to build a culture of health and wellness among the communities of the Metro East and to drive St. Clair County to be within the top 25 percent of healthiest counties in Illinois by 2025.