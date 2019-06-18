Clinton County 4-H General Projects Show June 29

Clinton County 4-H members are busy finishing their 4-H projects, and getting their animals ready. The 4-H General Projects Show will be here soon. Show day is June 29, at District 12 School in Breese. Youth will have a wide array of projects on display. Every project that doesn’t include a live animal will be shown on that day. Showing begins at 9 a.m. and will continue through the morning. The public is welcome to come out and view the projects on display.

The Clinton County 4-H Horse Show will be on July 7 at King City Saddle Club in conjunction with the Marion, Jefferson, and Washington county 4-H horse shows. The show will begin at 1 p.m. and include English, Western and Speed Classes. The public is welcome to come and enjoy the show.

The rest of the 4-H animal shows will take place during the Clinton County Fair. For more information about any of the Clinton County 4-H Shows, please contact the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.