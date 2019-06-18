Midwest Salute to the Arts Kick Off Event June 26

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Live music, wine tasting, exhibits of various forms of art and tasty food and desserts will be featured at the annual Midwest Salute to the Arts Kick Off Event which is being held next Wednesday, June 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jack Schmitt Cadillac at 915 West Highway 50 in O’Fallon.

The Midwest Salute to the Arts is an annual festival held at Moody Park in Fairview Heights on the final weekend in August featuring entries from about 100 participants from throughout the United States in different media categories along with live music, eclectic food and drink, a special children’s area and much more.

This year’s Midwest Salute to the Arts, the 31st since its inaugural event in 1988, is scheduled for Friday evening, August 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Next week’s kick off will include the opportunity to view the work of and meet with Chris Ann Abigt of Ottumwa, Iowa who specializes in oil painting and was the 2018 salute award winner of the arts council’s choice honors, selected by the many members of the all-volunteer team which works several months before and after each year’s event to ensure its success.

A newly-added attraction for this year’s kick off event is the emerging artist showcase featuring the work of Stacy Janson (photography), Andrea Serna (block print) and Janet Musick (clay).

Catering for the kickoff is provided by Bella Milano of O’Fallon, desserts by Nothing Bundt Cakes of Fairview Heights and wine tasting by Alto Vineyards and Winery of Alto Pass, Illinois. There will also be live music performed by Acoustic DNA, a husband and wife duo out of St. Louis which plays light selections featuring harmony and guitar.

Kick off admission is free but those planning to attend should RSVP by Friday, June 21, by calling (618) 632-1000, extension 100.

Funded by many sponsors including the City of Fairview Heights, the Midwest Salute art fair was initiated in the late 1980s as a result of a suggestion by Alderman Gene Ellerbusch who had attended an event held in the village of Mystic, Connecticut while on vacation.

Local resident Billie McLemore was appointed to head a committee to explore this idea further. She and the city’s director of administrative services, Mary Furmanek, went to Mystic the following year and came back with encouraging ideas that led to the implementation of the Salute.

The first Fairview Heights art fair, called the Midwest Salute to the Masters, was held in October 1988. Its outcome was so positive, it became an annual tradition, missing only one year since its inception.

The impact of the Midwest Salute is also represented in the fact that its former director, Patty Gregory of Belleville, was part of a group which followed the Fairview Heights’ lead to implement the Art on the Square that is now held in downtown Belleville in mid-May.