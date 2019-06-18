Relay for Life Events Set for June 20

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

As part of the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life campaign, a free survivors’ dinner will be held next Thursday, June 20, at Wolf Branch Middle School at 410 Huntwood Road, east of Sullivan Drive, just south of Fairview Heights. This dinner is open to anyone who has experienced cancer.

Registration for the event will be held at 5:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6 p.m. RSVP by e-mail to kristin.e.martin85@gmail.com. For further information about this area’s Relay for Life, go to relayforlife.org/ofallonIL.

Anyone in this area who has survived a battle with cancer, acted as a care giver for someone fighting it, lost a loved one to cancer or who simply has felt the pain in some form or another from this dreaded disease is encouraged to participate in the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life scheduled to take place beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the O’Fallon Township High School original campus at 600 South Smiley Street.

In the past, current or previous Fairview Heights residents like Jane Windsor, Matt Fournie, Jannean Muehlfeld and Debbie Horchoff, along with Martha Vallina who is a member of the Fairview Heights Kiwanis Club, have been part of the Relay for Life program.

From 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., several activities are planned, including a bounce house, food trucks, plus a silent auction that closes at 8 p.m. At 5 p.m., a “life size hungry hippo” will be featured followed at 5:30 p.m. by a paint with your feet contest then potato golf a half hour later.

There will be a scavenger hunt starting at 6 p.m., a life-size scrabble game at 7 p.m. and a balloon/puzzle race at 7:30 p.m. ahead of a frozen t-shirt contest at 8 p.m.

Also part of the evening will be a “fling the frog” event at 8:30 p.m. and a “Pringles” contest at 9 p.m.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m., the emotional luminaria ceremony is scheduled to take place with candles placed in special bags lit in memory of those loved ones who have lost their lives to cancer. The final event of the relay will be a tic tac toe toss at 10 p.m.

Participants may also join in themed laps with the first one being during the 5 p.m. hour consisting of everyone wearing their Relay for Life purple colors. Others to follow include laps related to poker, Scrabble, bubbles and glowing.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement symbolizes hope and the shared goal to end a disease that threatens the lives of so many people we love. This is your opportunity to honor cancer survivors, remember those you have lost and raise funds and awareness to fight back and help end cancer forever.

For further information, contact Jessica Hood of the American Cancer Society staff at (618) 288-2390 or by e-mail to jessica.hood@cancer.org.