Basketball Team Splits With Central and Mater Dei

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BELLEVILLE — The MHS Varsity Basketball team overcame a sizable, second-half drought against Breese Central to post a 37-34 victory at Southwestern Illinois College, last Tuesday.

But some two hours later, the Indians spotted Mater Dei a 16-5 run in the final 8:03 before halftime and could not recover from the deficit.

Up 28-18 at intermission, the Knights outscored Mascoutah 43-37 in the second half en route to 71-55 victory at the Family Sportsplex.

Thus, in its first four games of summer — against solid competition — Mascoutah stands 1-3.

Allowing the Cougars to start the final 20-minute stint with a 10-0 run and nab a 23-22 advantage, the Seibert brothers and Ryan LaJoye went to work to change matters.

Jack Seibert canned two free throws; Will Seibert converted two hard drives; La Joye tallied free throws and a layup to give Mascoutah a 35-30 lead with 1:30 left.

Braden Bryant put a final stamp on the win, blunting Central’s frenzied 4-0 finish with a much-needed hoop.

Jacob Rudolphi and LaJoye gave the Indians an 11-6 lead, 6:30 into the game, with five and six points, respectively.

In the ensuing 3:40 before intermission, Will Seibert recorded two buckets, and Jaden Rhoderick rattled in a three-pointer to extend Mascoutah advantage to 22-13.

Mascoutah and Mater Dei fans witnessed back-and-forth scoring for the first 11:45 as Bryant poured in six points, LaJoye added four, and Will Seibert fired in a three-pointer to give the Indians a 13-12 lead.

Then it all changed. In the Knights’ aforementioned, 16-5, end of the first-half flurry, the Indians went one-for-seven with two turnovers with only Justin King and Bryant scoring points.

Mater Dei continued the barrage at the start of the second half with a 12-5 run in the first 2:30.

Despite making 15-of-35 shots for the entire second half (with Rudolphi registering four-of- seven three-pointers), the Indians fell behind by 28-points with 5:42 left. Their 15-6 spurt at the end made the final score more respectable.