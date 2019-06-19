Better Newspapers Press Plant’s New Components Mean Faster Printing, Better Color Quality

By Shelby Niehaus

Better Newspapers Inc.

ALTAMONT – Following a two-week-long installation process for ten new-used Goss Community press units and an upgraded SC Goss Community folder, the Better Newspapers press plant in Altamont offers additional flexibility in color printing and higher print quality for the 20-plus newspapers it prints every week.

Pressman Mark Hoskins, interviewed on the final day of the installation process, comments that the new press units, produced in the 1980’s, are “significantly advanced” over the previous units, which were all produced in the 1950’s or 1960’s.

Previously, the press included 15 units, operated at top speeds of around 14,000 copies per hour, and could produce one color lead (or up to four color pages) as the first two and last two pages of a newspaper section. The upgraded press, consisting of 17 units, tops out at 22,000 copies per hour and can produce three color leads for a total of 12 color pages in a section, with greater flexibility over where those color pages are placed in the page order.

Overall, “there’s more flexibility in the ways we can run,” says Hoskins.

Additionally, the press can now handle up to eight webs, allowing for newspaper sections of up to 32 pages; previously, the press could handle only five webs, or 20-page-long sections.

Improvements in press speed not only help the pressmen complete jobs in a timelier manner; faster printing translates to “a dryer, cleaner-looking paper” with “better quality color,” Hoskins reports.

The upgraded press units were purchased from the Belleville News Democrat, which closed its press plant after moving its printing to Kansas City, Mo. Though Better Newspapers chooses not to release the purchase cost of the new units, Hoskins says “we invested a large sum of money [in] upgrading the facility to increase the quality and quantity of our product.”

The Altamont press plant’s employees welcomed personnel from imPressions Worldwide to help with the installation process. A team of six workers traveled from as far as San Francisco, Seattle, and Harrisburg, Pa. to help unload new press units, replace old units, and move old units outside to be hauled off.

“Our people are excited about the press expansion…and the imPRESSions team great to work with!” says Better Newspapers president Greg Hoskins.

The eight old units that were replaced were sold for scrap metal, as they are no long cost-effective to repair. Another seven units pre-existing units are still in use at the press plant.

When the Altamont press plant began operations in late 2012, it printed 13 weekly newspapers, all members of the Better Newspapers company, and many in small runs of up to a few thousand. It has since expanded to print 22 weekly papers and three monthly publications, with some papers printing in runs of up to 20,000. Among the publications printed at the Altamont press plant are Better Newspapers properties such as the Mascoutah Herald, Scott Air Force Base Flier, Clinton County News, Fairview Heights Tribune, the Altamont News, St. Elmo Banner, Arthur Graphic-Clarion, Southern Piatt Record-Herald, Bond and Fayette County Shopper, Mt. Zion Region News, Nashville News, Ozark Horse Trader, Highland Shopper’s Review, Troy Times-Tribune, Tuscola Journal, Tri-County Journal, Villa Grove News, Southern Champaign County Today, Wayne County Journal-Banner, and Reynolds County Courier, as well as outside publications like Belleville-based Gesso Magazine and The Decaturian of Millikin University.

Other recent improvements to the Altamont press include the addition of an insertion machine two years ago, which allows pressmen to easily pack fliers, advertiser circulars, and postcards into a newspaper before distribution. The press also took on several additional part-time employees to help operate the insertion machine, and now employs two full-time pressmen and four part-time employees.

Better Newspapers, Inc. operates two press plants, including the Altamont plant and a small press plant in Piedmont, Mo. The company owns and operates 21 newspapers across Illinois and Missouri, particularly in the Metro East area.