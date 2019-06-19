KC Professor Woods Wins 2019 International Book Award for Fiction: Short Story

Kaskaskia College is proud to announce that English Professor Josh Woods’ book O Monstrous World! has been selected as the International Book Award winner for Fiction: Short Story! Woods has been teaching at KC since August of 2001 and besides being an author, he is an editor, and podcaster.

O Monstrous World! is collection of fictional short stories about villains, monsters, mysterious artifacts, and strange myths. More information can be found on Woods’ website, joshwoodsauthor.com

Author Margaret McMullan says of O Monstrous World!, “An engrossing, fanciful collection of stories, written with insight, wisdom, and humor, O Monstrous World! is full of cinematic plot twists and literary miracles. These are stories about lawmakers, karate teachers, antique dealers, monster hunters, and even professors told with authority and humor. Josh Woods skillfully melds fantasy with reality, putting his characters to the test, determined to find their moral compass. In the end, he finds their hearts. There are monsters among us, but, more often, there are unlikely heroes. A joy to read from start to finish.”

Professor Woods has edited three anthologies of fiction and has published genre and literary short stories in numerous journals, magazines, and collections, in addition to having published creative non-fiction and craft essays. His podcast, The Monster Professor, explores the role of monsters in literature, folklore, film, and pop-culture. His awards include Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member of the Year, Press 53 Open Awards for Genre Fiction, and multiple nominations for the Pushcart Prize, among others. More information can be found on his website at joshwoodsauthor.com.

Woods says of the honor, “It’s a wonderful surprise to be honored with an award of this magnitude, and I hope it serves as encouragement to other writers out there who delve into dark, funny, and weird stories like I do.”