Varsity Baseball Team Gets Revenge With Enormous Win Over East

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Tied 1-1 with Belleville East going into the top of the fourth inning, the MHS Varsity Baseball team broke out of its doldrums with 15 runs in the final four innings to blast the Lancers, 16-2 (as the game was moved from Belleville to Mascoutah due to rain).

This lopsided victory avenged Mascoutah’s 3-1, June 6 loss to the Lancers.

In the fourth, Jacob Rudolphi ripped a two-run single to leftfield to make it 3-1. Rudolphi subsequently came home on Jace Howell’s RBI single to center.

In the fifth, Brayden Knoebel launched a sacrifice fly that scored Preston Wright from third base.

Three more runs touched home in the sixth inning. The big blows: Christian Harms hammered an RBI single to center, and Wright followed with a two-RBI hit.

But the Indians went wild in the seventh inning as Ryan Driscoll and Lane Hoelscher drilled RBI singles, and Braden Lacroix lashed a double to left that scored two more. All together, eight Indians tapped home plate in the team’s final at-bat.

Mascoutah nabbed a 1-0 advantage in the first inning when Ryan Norwood doubled to left, and Wright singled Norwood to the plate.

Overall, Wright and Norwood smacked three hits apiece, and Hoelscher and Rudolphi added two each.

Norwood secured the win with five innings of pitching. He allowed one run, one hit, and four walks, striking out four. Hoelscher came on and relieved over the final two innings, giving up East’s second run in the process.

Mascoutah, 2-1, hosts the Easton Tigers at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 19; travels to St. Charles, Thursday, June 20, to take on the Capitals; returns to MHS, Saturday, June 22 to play a doubleheader against the Highland Junior Legion team, starting at 10 a.m.