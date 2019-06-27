Clinton County Electric Cooperative Students Join National Electric Co-op Youth to Washington Tour

BREESE – What do you get when 62 students from 26 Illinois electric and telephone cooperatives join 1,800 of their peers across the United States? You get the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) Youth to Washington Tour!

Two students from Clinton County Electric Cooperative, Inc. service territory were selected from a diverse group of applicants to represent their cooperative and enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. from June 14-21 as part of the annual Youth Tour.

The 2019 Youth Tour delegates from Clinton County Electric included Jessie Cirrincione and Riley Fisher of Breese.

The students toured Capitol Hill and met with U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Representative John Shimkus. They also visited historical and cultural sites including Arlington National Cemetery, the Supreme Court, President Lincoln’s Cottage at First National Cemetery, a variety of memorials and the U.S. Capitol. Among fun activities the students enjoyed were an assembly of more than 1,800 Youth Tour participants from across the nation and a special farewell event at the Newseum, scheduled to close later this year.

“Youth Tour is a great opportunity that changes these students’ lives,” says Bob Kroeger, Clinton County Electric President/COO. “This experience helps prepare them for their futures. After touring our nation’s capital, meeting congressional representatives and learning firsthand how our government works, they return home with valuable knowledge and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Since 1964, the nation’s cooperative electric utilities have sponsored more than 60,000 high school students to visit Washington, D.C., talk one-on-one with their U.S. congressional delegations and learn from energy and grassroots government education sessions. NRECA is the national service organization representing the nation’s more than 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperatives, which provide service to 42 million consumer-members in 47 states.

