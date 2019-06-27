Cold-Shooting Lady Indians Lose Big To Freeburg

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

FAMILY SPORTSPLEX, BELLEVILLE — A very young, Mascoutah High School Girls’ Basketball team battled hard against Freeburg, Monday night, but missed way too many shots and made far too many turnovers to have a chance at victory.

Trailing only 11-7, seven minutes into the game, the Lady Indians made just one more shot in the first and fell behind 27-10. They also lost the second-half scoring battle, 16-10, and ultimately lost, 43-20, at the Family Sportsplex in Belleville.

In the first half, they made just four-of-18 shots and committed 13 turnovers.

But after Bella Hart had banged in a three-pointer, and Amelia Hardimon and Ashlynn Hughes had powered in layups, Mascoutah only trailed 11-7.

It wasn’t until 4:07 remaining in the first half that Sophia Loden made the final basket in the first half — a deep three-pointer from the left wing.

Hart and Maya Singletary recorded three-point plays early in the second half to trim the Midgets lead to 29-16.

But in the final 14 minutes Elysia Whiteside and Alanna Brooks scored Mascoutah’s final points of the game.

In the second half, the Lady Indians made four-of-12 shots, nine turnovers, and just one-of-five free throws.