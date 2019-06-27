Mascoutah Can’t Match West’s First-Half Explosion

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

FAMILY SPORTSPLEX, BELLEVILLE — Jacob Rudolphi and Braden Bryant drilled early three-pointers, giving the Mascoutah High School Varsity Basketball team a 6-2 lead over Belleville West.

But the Indians’ early advantage didn’t last long. The Maroons more than countered it with an immediate, 17-0 run, en route to a 31-17 halftime advantage and ultimately a 48-35 victory at the Family Sportsplex, last Tuesday night.

Though Mascoutah periodically chipped into West’s sizeable lead, the Maroons routinely responded with a quick spurt to push their cushion back to double-digits.

In the midst of its 10-minute, aformentioned first-half explosion, West made six-of-eight shots. The Indians, on the other hand, went 0-for-seven with five turnovers and two missed free throws in 12-straight scoreless possessions.

In the final six minutes before halftime, Mascoutah outscored the Maroons, 11-9, as Logan Bibb registered four points; Jaden Rhoderick fired in a three-pointer, and Jack Seibert and Bryant scored two points apiece.

Similarly, the Indians started the second half with a bang as Bryant and Jack Seibert opened it with back-to-back baskets, and Will Seibert’s free throws with 13:21 left cut West’s lead to 35-26.

Then, West and Mascoutah traded 4-0, 8-2 spurts, respectively.

After Bryant, Bibb, Justin King, and Ryan LaJoye had canned two-pointers in a 4:30 span (in a running clock), Mascoutah trailed just 41-34 with 3:20 remaining.

But the Indians’ scoring spree abruptly stopped right there. They hit just one free throw and missed their final five shots down the stretch as West finished with a 7-1 spurt.