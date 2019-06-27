The Varsity Baseball Team Blasts Three St. Louis Foes, Last Week

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Varsity Baseball team is really starting to hit its stride, recently thumping three more foes with big offensive displays.

Starting the stint, last Wednesday, the Indians took care of Easton Tigers, 8-3, at Mascoutah, scoring three runs in the first inning, one in the fourth, and four more in the sixth.

The following day, they traveled to St. Charles, Missouri, and crushed the Capitals, 8-3, tallying three runs in the top of the third inning, four in the fourth, and final tally in the fifth.

On Monday, June 24, Mascoutah hosted the St. Louis Patriots and pounded the visitors, 14-3 in five innings. With the three victories, the Indians improve to 5-1.

Ryan Norwood got the scoring going against Easton, singling to center and bringing home Lane Hoelscher who had advanced around the bases on a fielder’s choice and Colin Waltsgott’s grounder booted by the second baseman.

Braden Knoebel followed with a single that scored Waltsgott and Norwood.

But the Indians really blasted the Tigers with four additional runs in the sixth inning. Andrew Brady’s fielder’s choice scored Hunter Kehrer, who had singled and advanced to second on Nick Walter’s walk.

Then, Walter came home on Christian Harm’s sacrifice bunt and a subsequent throwing error.

Finally, Brady and Harms touched the plate on consecutive wild pitches.

Harms recorded the victory in pitching six innings, allowing just one unearned run, four hits, two walks. He struck out five. Ryan Driscoll came on and allowed two runs and three hits in an inning of relief.

It took Mascoutah until its third at-bat to get hot against the Capitals. In the top of the third inning, Waltsgott singled to center, scoring Braden LaCroix who had chopped an infield single. Norwood’s double to center scored Hoelscher (advanced on an error) and Waltsgott.

In the fourth, Jacob Rudolphi walked, advanced to third on Lance Funk’s single to left, and scored on a wild pitch.

After that, Harms’ double to left scored Funk, and Harms came home on a wild pitch. Waltsgott followed with a single to right, scoring Hoelscher who had gotten by being hit by a pitch.

Keherer added an insurance run in the fifth, tripling to right field. He subsequently scored on a throwing error.

Funk secured the win over the Capitals in firing five innings and giving up three runs (one earned), two hits, and five walks, He struck out three batters.

Hoelscher worked two innings of relief, giving up three hits and striking out one.

The Indians ended all doubt against the Patriots, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after two innings. The hitting stars: Jack Owens went three-for-four with two doubles and two RBIs; Waltsgott — two-for-four with two RBIs; Knoebel — two-for-two with an RBI; Funk — one-for-two, a triple, and two RBIs.

Norwood nabbed the win, giving up three runs (none earned) in four innings of work. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out nine. Hoelscher worked one inning of scoreless relief.

This week: The Indians play four games at Mascoutah, They take on the St. Louis Blazers at 6p.m., Tuesday, June 25; the St. Louis Stars, 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 26; and play a doubleheader against Collinsville, starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 29.