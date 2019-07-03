Hard-hitting Indians Win Three More Baseball Games

By Sam Graf

Herald Publications

The Mascoutah 17U Baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and three more in the second to blast the St. Louis Blazers, 11-1, last Tuesday.

And even with a depleted Indians’ squad ended up clubbing Collinsville 12-9 in six innings (two-hour time limit due to the heat) and 12-1 in the second game of the doubleheader. With the three wins at MHS, Mascoutah improves to 8-1 this summer.

Trailing the Blazers 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, the Indians responded with four runs to secure victory. Cole Gober singled home Christian Harms who had doubled to center and had advanced to third on Colin Waltsgott’s bunt single.

Then, Ryan Norwood ripped a single to center, scoring Waltsgott, and Hunter Kehrer singled up the middle, bringing home Gober and Norwood.

In the second inning, Norwood singled home Harms and Gober (who singled and walked, respectively). Braden Knoebel followed with a hard-hit single to left that scored Norwood.

Five Indians recorded multiple-hits versus the Blazers: Harms went three-for-three with two doubles and three RBIs; Norwood — two-for-three with three RBIs; Kehrer — two-for-three with two RBIs; Gober and Knoebel — two-for-three with an RBI apiece.

Harms locked down the win, pitching five innings and giving up just one run, four hits, and four walks — striking out one.

Mascoutah, missing a few starters, didn’t have it easy in game one against Collinsville. In fact, the Indians trailed 7-5 going into the fifth inning.

But in the bottom of the fifth, they scored seven runs — mostly on walks and errors. In fact, Ryan Driscoll registered the only RBI with a single to right field.

Overall, Brendan Brock went three-for-three with two doubles and four RBIs, and Lance Funk added two hits.

Funk hurled the first three innings, surrendering two runs, two hits, and two walks. He struck out four.

Experiencing a rough outing but surviving, Braden LaCroix pitched the final three innings, allowing seven runs (five earned), six hits, and one strikeout, while striking out one.

In the Indians’ 12-1, game-two victory over the Kahoks, they scored in every inning except the second one, opening the game with three runs in the first.

Funk started the barrage with a triple and scored on Brock’s single to center. After Norwood had slapped a single to right, Jaden Mueller cranked a double to left-center, bringing Brock and Norwood to the plate.

Mueller had a monster hitting performance, going three-for-three with a double and five RBIs. Norwood and Brock also went three-for-three with a double apiece, and Norwook knocked in two runs.

Jace Howell nabbed the victory, allowing one run, three hits, a walk in four innings on the hill. He whiffed four Kahoks. Ryan Driscoll relieved over the final three innings, giving up two hits and two walks. He struck out one.

This week, the Indians, 8-1, host the 18U St. Louis Stallions for a double-header, starting at 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 2; on Wednesday, July 3, they travel to Principia College to battle the 17U South-West Stars with the game starting at 6 p.m.; finally, Mascoutah hosts the 18U Stars, 6 p.m., Sunday, September 7.