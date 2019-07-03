Mascoutah Makes Clutch Free Throws To Down Vianney

By Sam Graf

Herald Publications

FAMILY SPORTSPLEX, BELLEVILLE — In their basketball game against Vianney — a back-and-forth affair for 40 minutes — the Mascoutah High School Indians completely erased a 47-46 deficit with 1:07 left by firing in six-straight free throws.

At crunch time, Braden Bryant, Derek Plab, and Jaden Rhoderick cooly stepped to the 15-foot stripe and drill two apiece, ultimately giving the Indians a 52-50 victory.

Vianney made just one of three shots in the final span — Ethan Lattimore’s three-pointer with two seconds remaining. Lattimore put together a nice game, leading the Griffin’s with 20 points.

Vianney had snatched an 18-14 halftime lead as the Indians went cold in the final 2:15 with two missed shots, three clanked free throws, and two turnovers.

Overall, in the first half, the Indians made six-of-16 shots from the field and one-of-six free throws. Will Seibert led them with four points.

But they started the second half with a 7-0 run as Jack Seibert and Anderson rammed home offensive rebounds, and Bryant recorded a traditional three-pointer on a drive and free throw.

Vianney responded with an 8-0 spree, but Mascoutah came back with a 10-2 spurt, giving the Indians a 31-28 lead. In their flurry, Justin King hit a two and three pointer, and Rhoderick and Plab added two and three points, respectively.

King scored a team-high 14 points — all of them in the second half. He tallied nine points from 6:40 to 4:10 left, giving Mascoutah a 42-37 lead. Ryan LaJoye also had a steal and layup in that span.

In the next 3:48, Vianney tied it 46-46 by getting the ball inside the Indians’ defense and powering in four buckets within the paint.

Vianney took advantage of Mascoutah’s cold shooting to nab an 11-6 lead in the first 8:30.

Then, the Griffins committed seven-straight turnovers, allowing the Indians to go up, 12-11, seven minutes before halftime as Plab and Anderson popped in three-pointers.

But the scoring virtually stopped the rest of the first half as Will Seibert made the only bucket with 2:15 left.