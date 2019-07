WELCOME, SANDY! Sandra “Sandy” Wakefield has been selected as the new Director of the Leu Civic Center, a United Way Organization. She replaces Patty Peek who retired after 20 years of service. Sandy was band director at Mascoutah High School for 25 years, and is looking forward to developing new classes and programs at the Leu Civic Center. For more information on LCC, call 566-2175, go to www.leuciviccenter.com or follow them on Facebook. Photo by Bill Setnor.