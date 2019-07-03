Set sail on a Caribbean Cruise to Mexico, Belize and Honduras with PSOP in 2020
Have you been dreaming of tropical sands, coral reefs and island blue water? If so, then let Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons make it a reality in 2020!
This unique excursion is jam-packed with things to do and features something for everyone. Join PSOP Feb. 15-23, 2020, for an eight-night journey to explore Tampa, Florida; Costa Maya, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico and all the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship has to offer.
The adventure begins with a one-night stay in Tampa before boarding the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship. Once aboard the ship, there are numerous amenities and activities to choose from including live entertainment, spa treatments, a casino, swimming pools, mouth-watering dining options and more.
Highlights of activities available while visiting some of the locations include traveling 100 feet below the sea in a submarine; exploring an underwater protected marine park; visiting stunning beaches; exploring ancient Mayan ruins and learning secrets of the Mayan culture. Other activities include: viewing the beautiful coral reef on a glass bottom boat tour; tasting local cuisine and indulging in sweet treats; seeing dolphins; snorkeling in sparkling waters or alongside stingrays; ziplining over the Caribbean Sea; taking a ride in a dune buggy or catamaran; strolling through a jungle canopy on a suspension bridge; catching a tuna fish; golfing on a championship course; relaxing at a private pool-side cabana; taking a scenic drive for photos; shopping at local craft markets; viewing the stunning sites of Tabyana Beach; discovering how the Mayans made chocolate and more.
The eight-night trip leaves Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. The trip includes local roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; motor coach transportation in Florida; one night lodging in Tampa with breakfast; baggage handling throughout the trip; gratuities for local and Florida motor coach drivers; seven-night cruise in selected accommodations; ALL meals and entertainment on board the ship; all port charges, government taxes and fees; customary shipboard gratuities; services of SWIC PSOP travel representative. In addition, there is also your choice of two of the following FREE amenities: FREE unlimited beverage package, FREE specialty dining package, internet package, $50 shore excursion credit (per port, per stateroom), or a photo package.
The deposit to reserve your spot for this once-in-a-lifetime, excitement-packed excursion is only $500. Prices begin at only $2,349 per person. A passport is required and must be valid through Aug. 24, 2020.
For more information or a brochure, call Group Travel Specialist Nancy Bauer at 618-234-4410, ext. 7020 or nancy.bauer@swic.edu.
