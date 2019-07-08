Fairview Heights Man Joins Transit District Team

By Randy Pierce

Jonathan W. Frederick of Fairview Heights is now a member of the staff for the St. Clair County Transit District, having begun his duties as its internal certified public accountant at the beginning of this month.

Prior to joining the SCCTD, Frederick was the director of accounting and budget for the Bi State Development Agency, the provider of public transportation in the St. Louis area, then most recently a plan controller at Centene Corporation.

He has additional experience auditing the SCCTD and accounts for the Madison County transit agency while he worked for Scheffel & Company of Alton.

Ken Sharkey, who represents a large area of Fairview Heights on the St. Clair County Board and also is managing director for the SCCTD, said he looks forward to working Frederick who “will play an integral role with our work ensuring our revenues are managed to provide the best quality transit service in southwestern Illinois.”

Frederick will, according to Sharkey, assist in cost containment and grant funding controls. The St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in the county. For further information, call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit www.scctd.org.