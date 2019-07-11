At Mid-Summer, Lee’s Optimistic About Football Team’s Improvement

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — MHS Varsity Football Coach Josh Lee wasted little time getting ready for the 2019 season after his 2018 team had finished 6-4, including a 5A, IHSA Playoff appearance.

From November 1, 2018 to Monday, July 8, 2019, the Indians have engaged in weightlifting, off-season sports, several weeks of local summer camp, team camp at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, and a seven-on-seven passing game against Belleville West.

The evaluation thus far: The MHS Football players are getting stronger, more skilled, and are starting to coalesce into a unit that could be even better than last year’s team.

“Roughly 90 percent of our athletes participate in the school weight-lifting class,” Lee said. “In November-December of 2018, we concentrated on developing bigger size. Then, in the winter of 2019, we focused on more strength and power.

“Many of the football players ran track, last spring, so they got a good dose of speed work.”

Lee praised the weight-lifting efforts of Matt Wilson (center, nose tackle, and state-qualifying shot putter), who could materialize into one of the better linemen in the area. Ryan Norwood, Elijah Petersen, and Brad Favinger have also shown real gains in strength.

After just three days of local workouts in the first week of June, (giving the players the basic offensive plays and base defense), the Indians spent several days at the Lindenwood Team Camp, going against several Missouri high schools: Liberty, Vianney (a state champion, last season), and Northwest — a solid 6A team.

“We performed very well at LIndenwood despite having just three days of preparation beforehand,” said Lee. “At the end of it, the Lindenwood staff praised our team’s energy, effort, and discipline. Our coaching staff is proud of what the players accomplished there.”

At the end of the Lindenwood experience, Lee singled out the play of running back, Devin Wills; linebacker, Andrew Schultz; and the returning offensive line, which he predicts will be as good, comparatively, as any squad from competitor schools.

The Lindenwood Camp afforded the MHS coaches the opportunity to evaluate and implement changes that must be made to the offensive playbook and replacements to the defensive unit as four outstanding defensive starters from last season had graduated — including All-State defensive end, Malik Green.

Thus far, Lee has seen vast improvement since last year from Byron Watson and Josh Whittom, whom should see action at defensive end.

And the Coach welcomes six-three, 235 pound defensive end, Thomas Conroy, who comes to Mascoutah from Virginia.

On June 24, Mascoutah engaged Belleville West in a seven-on-seven scrimmage, and the linemen from both teams engaged in one-on-one drills. The Indians held their own against the Maroons on both sides of the ball.

“Quarterback Devon Ross has looked great all summer and in the seven-on-seven against West,” added Lee. “He has really hung in there and has become more consistent in running the offense.

“Aden Jones, who will play receiver and safety, will be a big part of our offense. He played well at West. Tim Middleton should also have a big offensive year.”

Lee also expects improvement in his speedy secondary with the likes of cornerbacks Armond Williams and Dominic Squires. Kai Toolie has improved his physicality and will play safety along with Jones.

At the end of July, we will get another report of the team’s overall improvement. Hopefully, this will get the fans excited about the prospects of more success in 2019 and deeper run in the playoffs.