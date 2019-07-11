Builder Grows 55-and-Older Home Development In Metro East

By Dennis Grubaugh

Almost three years ago, homebuilder Mike Rathgeb was invited to a meeting at Halloran Construction Inc. in O’Fallon. Laid out on the conference table was a proposed development for some 65 acres just northeast of Old Collinsville and Milburn School roads.

The ground had been purchased years before with the intention that a neighborhood of traditional homes would be built. Another homebuilder had eyed the project but backed out when the recession hit around 2008.

Halloran principal Mark Halloran, one of the landowners, was anxious to get things going on what was considered prime ground. The land is in annexed O’Fallon, just south of Far Oaks Golf Club, which is in Caseyville.

Rathgeb, at the time, had no stake in O’Fallon and didn’t envision entering a market that has been dominated by companies like Huntington Chase Homes, Fulford Homes and State Construction.

He told Halloran he wasn’t interested in a traditional neighborhood but was very interested in building homes designed for those 55 and older, which he has been successfully doing in Edwardsville with two developments, Brookshire Hamlet and @Cloverdale.

Halloran, who had developed Cambridge House for assisted living in O’Fallon, recognized the concept as a growing one.

“He asked me what I wanted, and I said, ‘I’d love 10 acres’,” Rathgeb recalled.

Thus, launched a major foray into low-maintenance living in St. Clair County, a niche in which Rathgeb’s company, Spencer Homes LLC, is clearly a growing player.

The result is The Enclave at Augusta Greens, a two-phase, 39-lot development with homes designed to accommodate people as they age. The houses will feature wider doors, no steps from the garage, larger hallways and zero-transition showers.

The Enclave development is adjacent to Augusta Greens, a planned, traditional, high-end home project that was conjured up by Denny Blumberg, the late owner of Huntington Chase Homes. It has 117 lots and features a golf theme based on The Masters’ championship holes at the Augusta Golf Club in Georgia, with street names like Fairway Wood and Green Jacket Way.

Golfing also plays a major theme in the Enclave development, with the two main street names being Ambrose Drive (a type of scramble as well as the middle name of Rathgeb’s paternal grandfather), and Bushwood Way (the fictional club in “Caddyshack.”)

Blumberg planned to assume the lead builder role at Augusta Greens when he died in 2017. Blumberg’s family was not interested in continuing the project.

So, Rathgeb, who only months before had become involved with the 10-acre Enclave, was approached again, this time with the idea of taking on more of the overall 65-acre development. Wanting to protect the investment he’d already made in The Enclave, Rathgeb agreed.

“I ended up taking on the majority of the traditional neighborhood immediately adjacent (to The Enclave), when I originally had no plans of doing anything like that,” he said. “Our plan is to stay for the next 55 acres.”

The Enclave’s second phase officially launches this summer. Several lots have been sold in both phases and some homes have already been constructed in the first phase.

There is plenty of room for an additional phase of Enclave if there is enough interest, he said.

To the north and west of Enclave, closer to the Far Oaks entrance, the first phase of the traditional Augusta Greens neighborhood offers quarter- and half-acre properties.

While a development entity headed by Halloran owns the overall grounds, Spencer Homes has partnered on the Enclave component and owns that outright, buying developed lots. It will also be buying lots — and building homes — as sites are developed in Augusta Greens.

The Augusta Greens homes will be priced from the low $300,000s to mid-$400,000s. The homes cater to all types of individuals.

The Enclave prices range from the mid-$300,000s to just over $500,000. The neighborhood is east and south of the primary Augusta Greens neighborhood.

The Enclave has a dedicated irrigation system that covers the entire grounds. The sites are intended for people seeking little or no maintenance responsibility. All mowing, lawn treatment and snow and ice removal are contracted by the homeowners’ association.

Already, a display home has been completed and at least three homes built and occupied in The Enclave. Another five have sold in Augusta Greens.

Homes range from 1,600 square feet to over 3,000 square feet, including all floors.

The “next exciting thing coming up,” also in collaboration with Halloran, is development of “attached villa” housing on 80 acres off Old Collinsville Road, not far from The Enclave but in Fairview Heights’ city limits, in an established neighborhood called The Fountains. Attached villas are two, connected, single-family homes. They will start at $249,000 and are also designed with aging in place in mind although they may appeal to a broader group of buyers seeking a simpler lifestyle. The project is called Villas at Thomas Pointe.

“We anticipate breaking ground on that in the next 60 days,” Rathgeb said.

Rathgeb, who is originally from the town of Brighton, north of Alton, said his company is developing a niche not generously served by others.

“When it comes to 55 and over and maintenance-free living we are the leader in Metro East,” he said.

Rathgeb’s company has built its recent success in three categories — 55 and over, semi-custom homes and high-end custom homebuilding.

In the Edwardsville developments, Brookshire Hamlet only has four lots remaining of the original 18. The @Cloverdale development has less than half its home sites remaining, around 18.

Spencer Homes has also collaborated with Robert Plummer’s development company on the Fountains of Sunset in Glen Carbon. That development does not offer maintenance-free living, but it is geared to the empty nester/retiree. Spencer has built eight homes in the Fountains already. There are still 25 lots available.

“We’re involved in virtually every RLP neighborhood in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area,” Rathgeb said, referring to Plummer’s company’s projects.

Rathgeb’s relationship with Plummer dates back to his SIUE days 30 years ago when he would visit in Plummer’s Edwardsville lumberyard office and talk about homebuilding.

“The first house I built was in one of Bob’s neighborhoods, Ebbets Field (in Edwardsville),” he said.

A subsequent relationship with the Home Builders Association of Southwestern Illinois led him to know Mark Halloran, and the rest as they say, is history.

“These are great people to be in collaboration with. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve met some very successful people and people that were willing to take a chance on me,” he said. “There’s no way this kid from a small town could have done this on his own.”

He added: “If you’d asked me five years ago, if I would have had a second development in Edwardsville, I wouldn’t have believed it. If you had asked me if I’d ever be in O’Fallon, I definitely wouldn’t have believed it.”

Spencer Homes now has 12, full-time employees, most of whom work at job sites with others at display homes and uses cloud-based technology to communicate with clients, trades, suppliers and internally on projects in the two-county area.

Rathgeb, who now lives in Edwardsville with his wife Melinda, said he first began to see the possibility of designing and building homes for older people several years ago by paying attention to industry publications. It is an emerging trend that is not going to be reversed any time soon.

“The age 65-and-over population doubles over the next two decades,” he said. Looking at the challenges of converting what was historically built — trilevel homes with staircases, for instance — it is obvious that more accommodating housing is needed for older people.

“Traditional two-story homes were built for years with no aging population in mind,” he said. “The existing housing stock was not built with the shift in demographics in mind.” Ironically, that’s opened a lot of options for the millennial generation, which wants those kinds of homes to raise their own families, even as aging people are wanting to move out of them, he said.