TIF District, Store Expand Options In Lebanon Core

By Dennis Grubaugh

Herald Publications

A new TIF district, a planned grocery store and everchanging ideas for the traffic flow through Lebanon have local officials actively planning for the year ahead.

Mayor Richard Wilken, who a few years ago was hopeful of the state’s help at rerouting U.S. 50 around the community, is now ready to work with less from the state but still wanting to address at least some of the problems caused by the crush of commuters and cargo haulers moving through the St. Clair County community.

Twice each day, morning and evening, hundreds, if not thousands of cars and trucks make their way between O’Fallon and Clinton County, using the corridor provided by U.S. 50, which cuts through the heart of Lebanon.

Wilken has pitched the idea of building a bypass that would take U.S. 50 on a route that would go straight east, avoiding most of the populated part of town. The bypass would remove 50 from the half-mile stretch that now has 50 stopping at Illinois Route 4, turning left (north) and then right (east) continuing toward Clinton County.

So far, the state continues to say it has no money to finance the project.

The city, however, has obtained a $2.1 million Federal Highway Administration grant to redo the intersection of Route 4 and 50, which would include stoplights. The CMAQ grant (for Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement) is offered for air quality purposes. Lebanon was deemed eligible from the standpoint of congestion caused by the line of cars passing through town.

Wilken, now in his second term, said the project would significantly reduce the time people take getting through the intersection. And despite the fact that improving the intersection could have a direct effect on the plans for a bypass, the state still cannot get behind it.

“The same old argument, no money,” Wilken said.

The city tried to sway the state by saying it was willing to forego an earlier authorized IDOT grant that would allow Lebanon to redo East McAllister Street, since that work would be duplicated somewhat by the CMAQ funded intersection project. East McAllister is due east of where 50 runs into 4 and would be near the first leg of the Route 50 bypass.

Because Lebanon has to finance a portion of the intersection project, and the IDOT funds are not forthcoming, the intersection work is probably not getting done any time soon.

“I couldn’t go back to the City Council and say they had to come up with a quarter-million-dollars to put lights on this intersection,” he said. “The bottom line is, the people of Lebanon don’t see how it helps them. They don’t see any return on $250,000.”

Federal authorities have told Lebanon that the grant will remain on hold for them until IDOT decides to something.

“Now, here we are a year later, and so far nothing has transpired,” Wilken said.

Oddly, though, there might still be movement on the traffic front, and it could come from a planned grocery store to be built just off Illinois 4. An extension of Union Street is planned to serve the new store, and that road could one day be extended even further, swinging south to link up with U.S. 50 — just west of where 50 and Route 4 now intersect.

The idea would be that extending the road provides the opportunity to get at least some traffic off one stretch of U.S. 50, Wilken said.

Lebanon’s only grocery store, Tom’s Market, formerly Don’s IGA, closed in fall 2017. Subsequently the family of the late Don Elbe approached city officials about building another store on land Elbe had purchased years earlier on the west side of Route 4. However, the family said it could not afford the project without incentives.

The mayor anxiously wanted to make sure the town would have a grocery store in the future.

“Desperation was starting to set in, and I went to Economic Development Resources (a consultant firm) in St. Louis talking to them about a TIF district,” the mayor said.

For more than a year, the city worked on establishing a tax increment financing, or TIF, district and that process culminated at the council meeting in early June.

The site of the grocery store is included in the new TIF district as well as regional enterprise zone, of which Lebanon only has a very small portion.

The Elbe family has purchased additional land to the rear of the planned store to allow for deliveries. And the city has gotten approval from the state to extend Union Street across Route 4/U.S.50 to allow for a second entrance to the grocery store site. Another entrance is available from the north next to the Mexican restaurant.

Meanwhile, R.P. Lumber bought the former grocery store site to provide more space for its existing lumberyard next door. R.P sank quite a bit of money into relocating and building new offices, which now face Route 4, the mayor said.

Money generated by the TIF district will start being received by the city next year.

Most of the TIF is west of Route 4/U.S. 50, and it could be expanded, depending on needs, he said.

All this means there is a need to spread the word about what’s going on in the community.

“I told the council it really doesn’t do us much good to have this TIF district unless we market it,” the mayor said.

One avenue being explored is revamping the city’s website, using outside sources, including a professor and others at McKendree University, who are going to assist the project at no cost.

The mayor said several good things are going on in the community with new homes under construction on the north end and the potential for development of housing on a former golf course once operated by McKendree.

Building permits have also been filed for three, eight-family apartment buildings in the Northtown neighborhood off Route 4.

And, several derelict or empty business properties have been torn down or filled with new businesses in the last two years.

Lebanon is a quaint, historic town of 4,400 people in the northeast corner of St. Clair County. Route 4 is the north-south connection between three interstates — 55, 70 and 64. And Lebanon is the only city located on Route 4 in a 27-mile stretch.

Relocating U.S. 50 would satisfy a larger effort of the U.S. Route 50 Coalition Group, a group of mayors who are dedicated to making Route 50 a four-lane highway across Southern Illinois.

U.S. 50 runs “ocean to ocean,” Wilken said, and one of its biggest bottlenecks is his city.