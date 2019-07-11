Volleyball Team Beats Carlyle But Is Blasted By Central

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

TRENTON — Mixing in a lot of new faces with the returning veterans, the Mascoutah High School Varsity Volleyball team has battled hard and have won several times against area teams over the last three weeks at Wesclin High School.

But, the Lady Indians have also taken some big-time lumps against the more experienced, big-hitting squads.

In the first of two matches, last Tuesday, Mascoutah opened set one against Carlyle with a 7-2 run, increased its lead to 21-11, and survived Carlyle’s late charge to win set one, 25-21.

After clawing their way back to a 15-15 tie in set two, the Lady Indians caught fire and outscored the Indians, 10-2, enroute to 25-17 win.

However, in match two, Breese Central overpowered Mascoutah, 25-17, 25-8.

“Central is very polished; they have a good defense, big hitters, and a big block — they did a nice job,” Mascoutah Coach Todd Gober said. “We are playing a lot of the younger players — that’s what summer is for — to give everyone a chance to show what they can do. We are putting people in different spots and in different situations.”

“I think the young girls are doing pretty good. Delaney Morio did a nice job setting for us tonight; she is a headsy player with good volleyball IQ. Ashlynn Hughes played well in the middle, and Mackenzie Heriford, who has never been in the back row is doing a great job.

“We are asking a lot out of Brooke Junker and Ella Fournie, and Julia Vasquez did a good job as well. I know it’s summer, but we are seeing a lot of team’s varsity squad, and the girls are getting used to the speed. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Vasquez came up big in Mascoutah’s opening, 21-11 explosion against Carlyle, blasting several kills and firing two aces. Brooke Junker, Emily Reinneck, and Mackenzie Heriford also recorded kills in the streak.

In set two, Hughes and Heriford had two kills apiece, and Fournie added another in getting the Lady Indians back to a 15-15 tie.

Then, in the 10-2, game-ending streak, Heriford smoked two aces and a kill; Hughes accounted for three points with a smash and two, tip winners; Fournie also contributed two more kills.

Central immediately showed its big-hitting prowess, blasting in several shots to nab a 9-3 lead in set on. In that spree, Heriford and Junker got Mascoutah on the board with a kill apiece.

Though the Lady Indians picked up their offensive tempo with kills from Hughes, Heriford, Kaeli Ross, and an ace from Junker, the Cougars maintained a five-point cushion all the way to their 20-15 advantage.

Worn down at this juncture, Mascoutah made several hitting errors, allowing Central to close out the first set by eight points.

Having established the momentum, the Cougars went on a 10-1 rampage to start set two — with Heriford scoring Mascoutah’s lone point on a center kill.

The Lady Indians narrowed the deficit to 10-5 as Fournie fired two aces, and Junker followed with a kill.

Central finished off the match with a quick, 15-3 spree.