Indians Pound Patriots To Win SLABA South Division But Lose Game One Of Playoffs

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah Baseball team clinched the 17-18U SLABA South Division title with a 9-2 victory over the St. Louis Patriots — at Ozzie Smith Field A in O’Fallon, Missouri., Tuesday, July 9.

But, in game one of a best-of-three playoff game against the Southwest Stars, Friday, July 12, the Indians got thumped 15-2 in six innings at Mascoutah.

Thus, they now have to win back-to-back games over the Stars to advance to the next round. Stay tuned, next week.

Mascoutah pounded the Patriots early, scoring three runs in the first inning and two more in the third.

Overall, Brendan Brock, Lance Funk, and Lane Hoelscher wrapped out two hits apiece. Brayden Knoebel recorded two RBIs, and Colin Waltsgott, Ryan Norwood, Christian Harms, and Brock had one apiece.

Jace Howell nabbed the victory, pitching the first four innings. He allowed two runs, 10 hits, and a walk and struck out one.

Hoelscher finished it up with three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out four.

In the 15-2 loss to the Stars, Mascoutah tied the score 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning when Hoelscher and Jacob Rudolphi smacked singles, and Hoelscher scored on a steal and errant throw.

Rudolphi followed Hoelscher to the plate after Funk had beaten out an infield chopper but the ensuing, errant throw went to the dugout.

The Stars took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning but blew the game wide open with nine runs in the sixth inning.

Howell, Preston Wright, Hoelscher, and Nick Walter came up with hits after the first inning but none led to additional runs.

Of note: The Mascoutah 15U Baseball team finished second place at the eight-team, GMV Tournament — held at O’Fallon Family Sports Park, last Saturday-Sunday.

The Indians opened with a 2-2 tie against Edwardsville, showcasing the fine pitching of Jayden Mueller.

Also on Saturday, Mascoutah prevailed 5-3 against Woodstock, Illinois. Josh Walter got the win, and Daniel Fix had two doubles.

On Sunday, the Indians defeated Edwardsville, 4-3, as Derek Plab and David Headley pitched effectively, and Josh Walter smacked an RBI triple.

In the championship game, Sunday, McCracken, Kentucky clubbed Mascoutah 4-0.