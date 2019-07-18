Kari Haas Named New Assistant City Manager

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The City of Mascoutah has announced its new Assistant City Manager.

“After nearly two months of recruiting and reviewing, I have selected Kari D. Haas, our current City Clerk, as Mascoutah’s next Assistant City Manager,” stated City Manager Brad Myers.

Haas replaces former Assistant City Manager Mike Bolt who accepted the Village Administrator position in New Baden.

According to Myers, Haas is no stranger to the City of Mascoutah as she began her tenure with the city during her high school senior year. From March 1999 to August 2004, she was a Financial Assistant and Executive Assistant to the City Manager. In August 2004, Haas was appointed as City Clerk.

“Since that time, she has done an outstanding job serving the city as Clerk as well as stints as interim City Manager and most recently performing as Assistant City Manager,” said Myers. “Kari’s vast municipal experience and education made her the most qualified candidate for this position. During her 21 years with the city, Kari has been involved with all aspects of Mascoutah’s administration and operations and is well aware of city department procedures and personnel.”

Myers said Haas has been pivotable in developing many city budgets and monitoring financial operations. She’s been instrumental in carrying out city Human Resource policies and administration. She ensures proper preparation, recording and control of all ordinances, resolutions and all other pertinent official city documentation.

Haas has been fully involved with creation and monitoring of TIF districts and with the Phase II Electric Project activities. She supervises the Utility Billing Department and performs as the city’s Freedom of Information Act Officer. Her duties have also included implementing and monitoring the city’s liability and comprehensive insurance programs as well as workers compensation programs.

“She knows city operations and policies from top to bottom and brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position,” added Myers.

Haas possesses an Associates Degree of Science in Accounting, a Bachelor Degree in Business/Accounting and a Master of Science Degree in Accountancy. She has also earned her Master Municipal Clerk Designation.

“I have complete confidence in Kari’s abilities and am supremely confident she will perform admirably. Because Kari is such a fixture in the City of Mascoutah, the transition from City Clerk to Assistant City Manager will be seamless and will ensure zero disruption to city operations. I look forward to many years of working with Kari for the continued improvement of Mascoutah.”

Myers said the position will be effective August 22.