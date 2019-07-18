Montgomery & Grau Grapple Effectively In Off-Season Competitions

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Recently, the veteran MHS Wrestlers concluded their off-season, summer competition with excellent results at several tournaments.

At the Disney Duals — battling against state champs and placers from around the country — Kylan Montgomery went an outstanding 11-1.

“The Disney Duals are a big-time tournament,” Mascoutah Coach Shane Bates said. “Kylan wrestled very well against the advanced competition.

“He has already placed in the Illinois 2A Tournament (finishing four at 126 pounds, last season) and will be a real threat to win the whole thing in his final two seasons.”

Heading into the Midwest Tournament — held at Illinois Wesleyan University, July 13 — Montgomery had sustained an injury in practice and could not participate.

But Caleb Grau, also a medalist in 2019 Illinois State Tournament, represented Mascoutah very well in winning the 11 and 12th grade, 166-180 pound division with a 4-0 mark. En route to the title, Grau defeated a couple of top wrestlers from other states.

Also placing at the Midwest Tournament, Chase Overton and Caleb Slago finished fourth and sixth against Frosh-Soph foes. Overton wrestled in the 153-163-pound division.

And Slago moved up in weight to compete at 120-126 pounds.

Also, Landon Renaud, David Polaski, Jacob Pflasterer, and Logan Will competed very hard and won matches.

“This off-season, Mascoutah has had more kids compete than any previous summer,” said Bates. “They have worked very hard in competition and weight-lifting sessions. I am very proud of them.”