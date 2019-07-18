New Baden Adopts Stricter Nuisance Violations Policy

By Randy Pierce

ccn@heraldpubs.com

NEW BADEN – When nuisance conditions which violate the village’s code of ordinances occur in New Baden, from this point forward, after a first warning notice about the violation is issued, there will be stricter remedies pursued if the offense is repeated within the next 12 months.

In cases like that, police will issue citations which will include a court date for the offender that could lead to a fine. As a result of action taken by the New Baden Village Board of Trustees on Monday evening, July 15, the section of the code concerning public nuisances has been updated to reflect this clarification.

As defined in Chapter 25 of the village’s code of ordinances, nuisances include accumulations of junk and debris, conditions which create unclean water, unlawful advertising, litter, encroachment on roadways and much more. Properties with high, uncut grass and weeds are also subject to the same outcome.

The initial notice going to offenders of the nuisance regulations will consist of a friendly letter asking them to correct the problem. In some cases, stickers calling attention to the violation may be placed on the property where they occur.

This legislation was approved subsequent to discussion at the previous meeting of the New Baden Village Board on Monday, July 1, when a resident complained about accumulations of tires, metal and other debris at a nearby apartment building.

According to the way the nuisance law was structured prior to Monday’s amendment to it, Chief Building and Zoning Official Jerry Green would issue a warning to those responsible for the offense which the female resident referred to on July 1 then the mess would be cleaned up, only for it to occur again weeks or months later.

Then it followed by the same process: the warning letter then the clean-up.

Now, if this were to happen again after the warning is issued, the offender(s) would be given a citation requiring a court appearance resulting in a possible fine or other outcome regarding the violation.

At that July 1 meeting, Village Attorney Doug Gruenke was instructed to prepare the ordinance amendment limiting to once within a year’s time the number of notices to abate a nuisance can be issued before a citation is issued.

The village board also Monday evening held an extensive discussion concerning the challenge being faced by many municipalities in finding good police officers, particularly those who are scheduled on a part-time basis.

In that most of the municipalities in Clinton County are paying or will soon be paying their part-time officers more than what they are paid in New Baden, according to information shared with the board by Chief of Police Charles Mackin, the trustees present Monday evening agreed to implement an a part-time rate increase over the current $18.50 per hour that is more compatible to what it is in those other communities effective on August 1.

Additionally, in regard to part-time officers, Gruenke was instructed to prepare for the board to act upon in the near future a motion dealing with the village’s paying for the training expenses of part-time officers preparing for their law enforcement positions through a course of study offered by the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy.

With such an approach designed to be an incentive to attract more part-time officers, this process would require the part-time officer to stay with the New Baden Police Department for a specific period of time by which if he or she would leave sooner, the academy training costs would have to be paid back to the village.

Training and education of full-time police officers in New Baden are covered in the collective bargaining agreement they have with the village.

In other matters coming before the New Baden Village Board Monday, the following took place:

-Michael Kuhl, who had worked on a limited basis as a police officer previously, was hired to fill a part-time position;

-Approval of the closure of Hickory Street from Maple Street to the entrance to the annual picnic at St. George Catholic Church on Saturday, August 10. The picnic is held on the east side of the parish property between Maple, Ash and Hickory;

-Also, in conjunction with the St. George August 10 picnic, the board approved signage at the northeast corner of the village park facing north at the intersection of Illinois Route 161 and Illinois Route 160 for a period of 10 days prior to the picnic;

-The issuance of a Class E liquor license for the St. George picnic was approved, like the other matters related to the event, unanimously;

-There was discussion about increasing the number of members on the village park board and other possible ways to address the lack of participation from the community with this advisory entity.