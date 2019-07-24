Indians Win SLABA Title With Three-Straight Victories

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Facing elimination in the 17-18U St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association playoffs (following a 15-2 drubbing by the 17U Southwest Stars, two weeks ago), the Mascoutah Indians had to record back-to-back wins against the Stars to stay in them.

Not only did they shoot down the Stars, 6-2, and 13-0 (in five innings) at Fox High School, Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14, they proceeded to win the entire championship with a 5-4, eighth-inning victory over the St. Louis Blazers at Car Shield Field in O’Fallon, Missouri, Tuesday, July 16.

In beating the Blazers for the championship, Mascoutah erased 2-0 and 4-2 deficits, finally knotting the score in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth, the Indians the winning tally on a Blazer miscue.

Lane Hoelscher led Mascoutah with three hits, and Ryan Norwood and Cole Gober tallied crucial RBIs. And Christian Harms scored two runs.

Though Hoelscher pitched five solid innings — yielding just two runs, six hits, and three walks — striking out six, he did not record the win.

Gober got it in three innings of relief in which he gave up two runs and four walks, striking out one.

Important development: Due to several rainouts and further scheduling difficulties, League officials cancelled the remainder of the two-out-of-three, championship format, giving Mascoutah the trophy with its solo win over the Blazers.

But to reiterate, the Indians played outstanding ball in winning two-straight from the Stars to stave off first-round elimination.

In a do-or-die, game two victory over the Stars, Mascoutah erupted for four runs in the top of the third inning and added two insurance runs in the fifth.

Jace Howell led the offensive attack with two hits and two RBIs. Lane Hoelscher, Jacob Rudolphi, Ryan Norwood, and Brendan Brock also recorded an RBI. Andrew Brady registered three hits, and Preston Wright scored two runs.

Norwood notched the win in seven innings of mound work, allowing one earned run, four hits, one walk, while striking out eight.

The Indians knocked the Stars completely out in game three by scoring eight runs in the second inning and five more in the third.

In the onslaught, Preston Wright and Brayden Knoebel wrapped home runs and knocked in four and three runs, respectively. Hoelscher, Norwood, and Jack Owens also had two-RBI outings.

Howell, who contributed offensively with two hits, pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout without issuing a walk. He struck out three in the process.