Special Needs Foundation Invests in Community Link

BREESE – The Special Needs Foundation for Community Link (SNFCL) Board of Directors presented a check for $11,728.86 to Community Link’s executive director, Lynn Huelsmann, and board president, Dax Garrison.

A partnership between the two organizations was established in 2017 to create an endowment fund to secure the long-term interests of Community Link.

“Community Link is grateful to the Special Needs Foundation for its continuous support of the people we are privileged to serve,” Huelsmann said.

Dana Korte, president of the SNFCL board stated, “Together we are one team with a common goal of improving the lives of participants at Community Link.”

Community Link, a non-profit organization and proud United Way member agency, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities through a person-centered approach that promotes self-directed living choices and community integration opportunities.

The mission of Community Link is to challenge, teach and inspire both participants and community, linking them in ways that enhance their lives.

For more information, please visit our website at www.commlink.org.