Cash Prizes Offered in Fairview Heights Taco Eating Contest

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – With a top prize valued at $100 going to the winner, a taco-eating competition will be held during the City of Fairview Heights 50th anniversary celebration “Party in the Park” on Saturday, August 3.

Set to begin at 2 p.m. with a $10 entry fee per person, the competition, presented by the Chuck Wagon restaurant of Fairview Heights, will award gift cards to that business to the first three contestants who can consume 12 tacos set before them. First place will get a $100 gift card while second and third places get gift cards valued at $50 and $25, respectively.

To enter text Matt at 618-975-8175. Entry fee payment will secure a spot in the competition and may be made by Venmo or CashApp. All entrants should include their full name and t-shirt size and prepare to check in at the event stage at 1:30 p.m.

The “Party in the Park” is being held at Moody Park on Longacre Drive in Fairview Heights, beginning at noon and continuing through 10 p.m.