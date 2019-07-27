Fairview Heights’ 50th Birthday ‘Party’ is August 3

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Live music, games, food trucks, vendor booths, crafts, inflatables for the kids, a petting zoo, rock climbing wall, variety show, contest winner announcements, a car cruise and much more, all capped off with a late evening hot air balloon glow, will be featured at one of the focal events for the City of Fairview Heights’ ongoing 50th anniversary celebration this Saturday, August 3, at Moody Park on Longacre Drive.

As the culmination of months of effort and planning by a committee of local volunteers, led by Fairview Heights resident Jere Wilmering and including event chair Tiffany Baldwin, Saturday’s “Party in the Park” will begin at noon and continue through 10 p.m. with free admission to all who wish to attend.

Sponsored by Impact Strategies of Fairview Heights and St. Louis, a regional leader in commercial construction management and development, the event will feature a nice variety of food trucks such as those from Mario Blues BBQ, Dee’s Famous, Spud Shack, Freddy’s of Collinsville (featuring burritos, tacos, nachos, tamales) and East St. Louis’ long-time favorite ice cream business, Pirtle’s. Cold beer will be served to quench the thirsts of the adults in attendance.

Other tasty treats will be made available at the party in the park by the Fairview Heights Woman’s Club and D & T Kettle Corn.

There will be no parade on Saturday as originally planned because of the possible adverse effect it could have on businesses along the route.

Participating crafters who will have booths set up showcasing their wares in the park Saturday include Indian Sunshine of Fairview Heights, Mendi by Alexis, Bean & Bear XOXO handmade baby items, Paparazzi and the Vertical featuring Christian faith-based apparel.

Along with those just mentioned, there will be other local participating groups and businesses such as Jacob Sunroom, Exteriors and Baths, a local chiropractic clinic, Nothing Bundt Cakes, the Pontiac-William Holliday School District 105 Parent Teacher organization and Holy Trinity Catholic School being among them.

The petting zoo will be operating from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. to give children an opportunity to pet, get close and interact with safe live animals.

Gateway Bounce of Collinsville will be setting up inflatables and interactive fun including a rock wall, EuroBungy, a “turbo rocket ship” spiral slide and the Ultimate Obstacle Challenge plus there will be a nice group of carnival games with prizes and, as provided by the Fairview Heights Public Library Board of Directors and the Friends of the Library local group, family-friendly yard games like Jenga, Connect4, a duck pond and more.

Children or parents with children who wish to register them for the City of Fairview Heights Parks and Recreation Department fall soccer program at the newly-opened recreation center property will have an opportunity to do so at the Party in the Park.

From noon until 5 p.m., an area of the park set will be set aside for a car cruise with dash plaques given to the first 100 entries. The group putting this together called the Party Tyme Kruzers is asking those with vehicles who want to join in bring them to Moody Park before 10:30 a.m.

Music gets under way at 1 p.m. with an a cappella barbershop group consisting of over a dozen members called the Sounds of Harmony Chorus singing traditional favorites and other tunes.

At 2 p.m., the taco-eating contest, which has been covered elsewhere in this issue of the Fairview Heights Tribune, will take place followed by a variety show at 3 p.m. which is open to anyone with a talent to share. There may be a need for volunteer “mentors” for the short period of time this taco contest is taking place. There is one mentor behind each contestant, making sure that person consumes all of his or her tacos then raising a hand when that has been accomplished.

Local musician and vocalist Ryan “B.Eatz” Conner and his friend and mentor, Gary Robert Strickland of St. Louis, will be among those performing on the stage, like all of the other entertainment, that is being erected by Impact Strategies.

Fairview Heights saxophonist extraordinaire Rodney Conner will be playing his mellow and moving music. Another local resident, Cari Casper-Bassler, will be impressing those listening with her beautiful singing voice as part of the showcase of music.

Still more musical performances will feature Nydia London, Rico V, Rambo and a duo known as Da UndaDaugz.

Then at 4 p.m., Alderman Pat Peck will announce the winners of the Fairview Heights 50th anniversary cake competition and the winners of the “scavenger hunt” that concluded on July 31 will be chosen.

Also during the same time frame, six recognition awards will be presented to people who have contributed significantly to the community including Beulah Kaiser and Jane Windsor who, in addition to working on this event with the city’s 50th anniversary committee, made up of all volunteers, each contributed countless hours involved in the Fairview Heights Homecoming Association which hosted an annual picnic designed to raise money for improvements to local parks.

An upbeat band from St. Louis, providing a spirited variety of older and more modern party favorites, complete with live brass blaring away, the Bullseye Womprats, will play music for the listening and dancing pleasure of those present.

The play list for this band goes all the way back to the disco era of the 1970s and takes in 1980s mashups and much more through the 1990s into present times.

Six hot-air balloons will be featured, weather permitting, beginning at 8 p.m. as St. Louis Ballooning Adventures is providing this visual spectacle.

This “Party in the Park” does not mark the end of the city’s 50th birthday celebration by any means as there will be an open house and time capsule burial at city hall in September and an anniversary ball in early October.

The City of Fairview Heights is one of Illinois’ youngest municipalities, having been formally incorporated 50 years ago.

This all would not be possible were it not for a group of dedicated people who orchestrated the effort to incorporate the city of Fairview Heights which led to an election on October 2, 1969 where 1612 people voted in favor of doing this while 874 were opposed.

Local residents also were entitled to vote on the name of the new city with the other choices being Lincoln Heights and Ridge Prairie.

The largely rural area with a few scattered homes, farms and businesses that was to become the city was known only as “Fairview” back then with no specific boundaries or governmental unit to provide services like police protection or street maintenance.