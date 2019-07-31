Airport Enterprise Zone Changes Approved

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Long range increases in revenue for local taxing bodies that encompass the area around and including MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is anticipated to be realized as a result of the state’s recent approval of property tax abatement for commercial developments in enterprise zones like the one established in this region.

According to Rick Stubblefield, director of the St. Clair County Economic Development Department, this change is a “key milestone in attracting future development to the 1500 acres of land within the MidAmerica Enterprise Zone which encompasses property in Lebanon, Mascoutah, O’Fallon, Shiloh and unincorporated St. Clair County.”

Previously the enterprise zone program incentives only included sales tax exemptions for building materials and manufacturing machinery bought and used in developments covered by its provisions plus investment tax credits, utility tax exemptions and job creation tax credits.

This enhancement to the incentive of developing property in enterprise zones, Stubblefield said, will enable those considering building in this area around MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to more effectively compete with projects in the St. Louis area by offering these financial breaks.

As a result of the modified enterprise zone regulations, from years one through seven after a development is completed, property tax will be abated at 100 per cent. Then at 70 per cent in the eighth year and 40 per cent in the ninth.

After property tax is abated at 10 per cent in the tenth year, the full rate would be implemented, thusly giving the government units affected the full amount of tax revenue from those tracts of real estate which now may be producing a much less total because of being in an undeveloped condition.

And it follows then that if such real estate tax income increases are funneled into the local taxing bodies, the impact on residential property owners would be positive in terms of the taxes they pay.

Stubblefield said that it is in years seven and beyond that developments in the MidAmerica enterprise zone would be generating millions of dollars more in tax revenue and therefore yielding “tremendous economic benefits for the region.”

A major factor in prompting this change to the MidAmerica Airport enterprise zone by an expansion of its incentive process through incorporating the property tax abatement component, has been the opening of the Rieder Road interchange off Interstate 64 near the airport property.

Since that has occurred, Stubblefield said, the county and municipalities in this area have been receiving more inquiries from developers about possible projects in this vicinity. Both Nick Mance, the president of Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, and Keith Moran, a consultant for the county’s grants department, were part of the discussions to bring this about.