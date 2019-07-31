HSHS St. Joseph-Breese Auxiliary Presents $12,000 to Healthcare Career Students

The Auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese recently presented $1,000 grants to each of a dozen healthcare career students in fields as diverse Dietitian, Nursing including Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Educator, Nurse Practitioner and with a specialty in pediatrics, Pharmacist, Speech-Language Pathologist and Surgical First Assistant.

The $12,000 in awards was given during the organization’s 50th Annual Meeting and Scholarship Awards Luncheon June 27 at the Breese American Legion.

The mid-day event opened with prayer by Pastoral Care’s Sister Pam Falter and welcome by hospital President and CEO Chris Klay, who took the occasion to honor and thank Director of Volunteers Judy Schrage and Volunteer Services Secretary Yvonne Ratemann who are retiring in December – Schrage after 50 years and Ratermann after 15 years.

Scholarship Chair Nancy Renschen presented the awards, speaking about each recipient and his or her career goals. Each is given in memory or honor of a past or current Auxiliary member or someone close to the organization with Schrage announcing those individuals and the role they play(ed) in the organization.

Of the dozen students, two are working toward a nurse anesthetist career:

-Taylor Scott Gooch, son of Bill and Suzanne Gooch of Trenton, who is attending Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo., given in memory of Gloria Neighbors; and

-Dylan Cole Hollenkamp, son of Eric and Pamela Hollenkamp of Aviston, who is attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, given in honor of long-time Auxiliary members Frank and Florence Hogg.

Being a nurse practitioner is the goal of two students:

-Jennifer Ann Knebel, daughter of Thomas and Sharon Knebel of Breese, who is attending Webster University in Webster Groves, Mo., to pursue a Master of Science in Nursing and plans to expand her career to include Nurse Educator, given in memory of Betty Wilke; and

-Amalia Elizabeth Rueter, daughter of Philip and Julie (Szczepan) Rueter of Hoffman, who is attending Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Quincy to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, given in memory of Florence and Joe Seiffert.

Four of the recipients are focused on nursing:

-Madison Olliges, daughter of Mark and Joyce Olliges of Aviston, who is attending the Goldfarb School of Nursing in St. Louis to become a pediatric nurse, given in memory of Andrew Kruep and Elizabeth Schroeder;

-Larissa Ann Peters, daughter of Kurt and Tara Peters of Aviston, who is pursuing an Associate Degree in Nursing at Kaskaskia College in Shattuc, given in honor of Larry Sullivan;

-Jessica Dorothy Tebbe, daughter of Dale and Julie Haake of Aviston, who is also pursuing an Associate Degree in Nursing at Kaskaskia College in Shattuc, given in memory of Regis Voss; and

-Hanna McKenzie Voss, daughter of Brad and Jill Voss of Breese, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, given in memory of Margie Heinzmann.

A variety of educational goals are represented by the four remaining recipients:

-Allan Elling of Breese who is attending the Meridian Institute of Surgical Assisting in Nashville, Tenn., with a goal of becoming a Certified Surgical First Assistant, given in honor of Paulette Evans;

-Jack Henry Hoelscher, son of Jay and Melissa Hoelscher of Aviston, who is attending St. Louis College of Pharmacy with a goal of becoming a pharmacist, given in memory of Marilyn Adkins;

-Lydia Rehkemper, daughter of Timothy and Mary Rehkemper of St. Rose, who is pursuing a Community Dietitian degree at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, given in memory of Mel G. Meyer; and

-Kaitlin Renee Trame, daughter of Brian and Dawn Trame of Trenton, who is pursuing a Communication Sciences and Disorders degree at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo., with a goal of becoming a Speech Language Pathologist, given in memory of Clarence and Marcella Kohnen.

Grants are funded through the annual walk-a-thon, this year Sept. 14, donations and memorials.

Scholarships were presented after lunch and the afternoon closed with election of officers, committee chair appointments, reports, education and attendance prizes.

For more information, contact 526-5351, judy.schrage@hshs.org or Christine.gebke@hshs.org.