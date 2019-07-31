Rep. Meier’s Bill Requiring DHS Notification of 9-1-1 Calls Becomes Law

Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed legislation sponsored by State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) to require all emergency calls made from Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILAs) otherwise called “group homes” to be reported to the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS). The new law is in response to reports of abuse and neglect which occurred in group homes for the developmentally disabled.

“It’s about time mandated reporting of all emergency calls from group homes became law,” said Rep. Charlie Meier. “In the past the public was unaware of the emergencies which took place in group homes because emergency calls were kept secret. Thanks to this new law, these secrets are a thing of the past.”

The Chicago Tribune reported in their story titled SUFFERING IN SECRET: Illinois hides abuse and neglect of adults with disabilities, identified 1,311 cases of documented harm since July 2011 and determined at least 42 deaths linked to abuse or neglect in group homes or their day programs. The Tribune articles came to light thanks to the Murray Parents Association working with the newspaper to expose the abuse and neglect which took place in group homes throughout the State.

The intent of Public Act 101-0075 (HB 3069) sponsored by Rep. Meier is to ensure in the event of an emergency, the CILA resident is receiving the proper follow-up care and accommodations.