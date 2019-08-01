Summer Features Many Redevelopment Projects

By Randy Pierce

Fairview Heights Tribune

Fairview Heights is undergoing many visual changes during this, its’ 50th year of existence, not only with the addition of a state-of-the-art recreation complex on Bunkum Road but also as a result of redevelopment projects that have been advancing during the recent warm weather construction months or will occur soon, including three involving local lodging establishments.

One of those was the location of a special ribbon cutting and open house held on Thursday, July 25, at the Drury Inn which is located with Interstate 64 visibility on Ludwig Drive just west of Illinois Route 159.

This Drury Inn, the city’s longest standing motel after the Trailways Inn at Lincoln Trail and Bunkum Road, was the site of an extensive remodeling, both inside and out, over the past several months that cost, according to Fairview Heights Director of Economic Development Paul Ellis, roughly $330,000.

The Aria Hotel Corporation, owners of the Fairview Inn and Suites, located further west on Ludwig Drive and formerly known as the Fairfield Inn, has plans to also do a complete remodel of its outside and inside, estimated at $1 million when it is all finished, Ellis said.

Still another place for visitors to stay overnight when coming to or passing through Fairview Heights, the Four Points by Sheraton, has similar expectations for not only its hotel but also the Fountains Conference Center with its owners, Midas Hospitality, expected to invest $4 million into this project.

But that’s not all, the retail business sector of Fairview Heights is presenting the city with some 50th birthday gifts in the form of additional improvements and upgrades that should freshen up the appearance of the community.

One of these, in terms of changes to an existing commercial location, will consist of what Ellis terms a “dramatic modernization” of the Crossroads Centre, Fairview Heights’ second oldest large shopping center outside of St. Clair Square, which is located on the south side of Lincoln Trail between South Ruby Lane and North Illinois Street.

The home of businesses like Ruler Foods, Dollar Tree, TJ Maxx, Big Lots, Sky Zone, Chuck E. Cheese, Plato’s Closet and a United States Postal Service facility, Crossroads Centre will undergo a $2 million facelift of its building facades and parking area.

Impact Strategies of Fairview Heights and St. Louis is the general contractor for the Crossroads Centre work at this location which was the site of the first K-Mart and Walgreen’s stores in this city way back in the 1970s. Crossroads Centre was purchased in February of 2018 by the Northeast Capital Group which has its headquarters in Massachusetts.

Planned for Crossroads Centre are numerous exterior renovations including repairs to the parking lot, sidewalks and enhanced site lighting, new landscaping islands, an updated pylon sign and new fabric canopies.

Impact Strategies will also be installing a water feature to be incorporated into the retention pond along Lincoln Trail. Renovations will take place without interfering in the shopping center’s day-to-day business. Impact is working with Northeast Capital Group and Phase Zero Design on this project.

The Fairview Heights Plaza center on Ludwig Drive between the Super 8 Motel and Comfort Inn will, after the work is completed, be the home of a business called the Urban Air Adventure Park in the space that was the original local site for Sports Authority.

Cissell Mueller Construction of St. Peters, Missouri is handling this project at a cost of about $1.3 million. Urban Air is primarily an indoor playground offering trampolines and much more including climbing walls, a ropes course, a battle beam, tubes, dodgeball, slam dunk (basketball) zone, a special area for ages seven and under and much more.

Fairview Heights’ most well-known and iconic location, St. Clair Square, and its owners are not sitting by idly while all of this goes on. Currently under way there is a $2.7 million remodeling and expansion that includes the addition of the new H & M (Hennes & Mauritz, which originated in Sweden) store, featuring clothing for both genders and all ages.

H & M at one time had a store, that has since been closed, in the Galleria mall in St. Louis County but still operates two in that area in the affluent communities of Des Peres and Chesterfield.

Axxyx Construction Group of Eagan, Minnesota is working on the expansion of the Fairview Heights Forever 21 store in the mall and Burns Retail Construction LLC is handling the expansion of the St. Clair Square Aerie store which offers apparel for young females.

“Fairview Heights has maintained its attractiveness as a retail center by always offering something new,” Ellis commented. “So redevelopment of existing retail spaces and updating centers is an important stock in trade for our property owners and retailers.”