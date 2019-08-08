Attention Mascoutah Middle School Parents



Submitted by Mascoutah School District 19

After our new construction, Mascoutah Middle School will be using the following for our Drop Off and Pick Up procedures.

Please note that school starts at 8:10 am. Parent/guardians dropping a student off at school will enter the campus through our northern entrance off of 6th Street and follow the road around the north side of the school. Cars will stop to let students off on the east side by the traffic cones at the large blacktop playground area on the southeast corner of the school (please pull up to the farthest cone so cars behind you can drop off). Cars will exit to the south on Harnett Street. Students should be dropped off no earlier than 7:40am. After the last bus has run, about 8:05 am, students can be dropped off in front of the school or exit onto 6th Street through the southern parking lot.

Parents/Guardians who are picking up students will follow the same procedure entering the campus on the northern side from 6th Street and exiting onto Harnett Street. After the buses have all left the parking lot cars may exit onto 6th Street.

Please, at no time should students be picked up or dropped off by stopping on 6th Street as this is very dangerous. Nor should students be picked up or dropped off by attempting to enter the western parking lot, again for safety reasons.

Please see our website for the latest news, events, updates and news letter: https://mms.msd19.org/