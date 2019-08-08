Fairview Heights Police Chief Fills New Baden Board Vacancy

By Randy Pierce

Fairview Heights Chief of Police Chris Locke was approved by the New Baden Village Board of Trustees at its meeting on Monday evening, August 5, to fill its most recent vacancy created by the resignation of Jordan Pettibone.

Locke’s appointment by Mayor Christy Picard was supported unanimously by the three board members present, Randy Linthicum, Taylor Zurliene and Nicole Pederson.

Prior to Locke’s appointment, Picard announced the resignation of Pettibone who is moving out of the village to be closer to his work for the Horner & Shifrin, an engineering firm that has offices in O’Fallon and St. Louis.

Pettibone had just been reelected in April to start his second four-year term as a village trustee and prior to 2015 when he began his first term, he had been a member of the local park board.

Picard praised Pettibone for his service which had included chairmanship of the board’s public safety committee, a position Locke will now be filling and is very qualified for due to his background in law enforcement.

With his knowledge and expertise in the field of engineering, Pettibone, who was present as a member of the audience at Monday’s meeting, frequently asked many questions and led board discussion on related matters as they pertained to the village.

Picard said she was pleased when Locke, a 25-year resident of the community and veteran of the United States Air Force, had contacted her about his interest in serving on the village board.

Locke introduced his wife Lori and two younger children who were present at this meeting and added that they also have two older children. He said he was “very excited about the opportunity” to serve New Baden as a member of the village board.

Lori Locke had worked in many different non-sworn positions as a member of the Fairview Heights Police Department before announcing her retirement earlier this year so she could pursue a lifelong dream of teaching, having been hired to do so in the Mascoutah district.

With 24 years of service for the Fairview Heights Police Department, Chris Locke was appointed as its new chief by Mayor Mark Kupsky in early December of last year and received unanimous support from the nine aldermen present.

Having served as acting chief since just after his predecessor, Nick Gailius, departed from his position, Locke was born in Kentucky and is a 1984 graduate of the high school in Greenville northeast of here.

He is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, having joined the United States Air Force in 1986 and served in active duty with the military’s 375th Security Police Squadron and Office of Special Investigations, both at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, until he joined the Fairview Heights Police Department in 1994.

Since then, Locke has served as a patrol officer, detective and member of the St. Louis Area Major Case Squad along with most recently holding the position of captain. He additionally has been an instructor for both firearms and “less than lethal force options” along with serving in the USAF Reserves.

Having earned both an associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, Locke was described by Gailius as being a law enforcement officer whose “attention to detail is phenomenal.”

Locke earned his associate’s degree at what was then called Belleville Area College (now Southwestern Illinois College) then went on to get his bachelor’s, which included an emphasis in sociology, from Sterling College in Kansas.

He was additionally the recipient of a dean’s scholar award from the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute when he took an administrative officer’s course there.

Six years after being promoted to the rank of sergeant in the local police department’s patrol division in 2001, Locke advanced to lieutenant in 2007. His experience further includes duty as commander of the patrol, investigations and support divisions at various times and serving as the city’s emergency services and disaster agency coordinator.

In late 2015/early 2016, Locke was appointed as a deputy commander for the Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad. With this designation, according to Gailius, Locke was subject to being called upon to serve in a command capacity for Major Case Squad investigations, which most often involve murders, in the Metro East as needed.

In other matters coming before the New Baden Village Board of Trustees Monday evening, the following were approved:

–The hiring of Hayden Rapien as a part-time police officer;

–A class E liquor license for wine tasting and sign request requested by Zion United Church of Christ in conjunction with its annual Festival of Trees which is set for November 21 through 24;

–A resolution accepting plans and specifications by the Illinois Department of Transportation to improve sidewalks along Illinois Route 161 that will include attention given to ramps compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards at this thoroughfare’s intersections with Clinton, Franklin, Railway, 1st, 3rd, 6th, 9th and 11th streets;

–Reimbursement of expenses for training at the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy for part-time officers provided that they work in the village at least 48 months with a minimum of 288 hours in each 12-month period;

–To vote on legislation at the next meeting on Monday, August 19, increasing the number of members on the park board from five to seven.