Football Players Improve As Camp Finishes With A Bang

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The second-half of Mascoutah High School Football camp (from July 8 to July 30) started slowly, picked up speed, and finished with a bang.

That is, after a week off for the Fourth of July holiday, the Indians spent the first three days back reviewing fundamentals, offensive plays, and defensive coverages in order to get deeper into the playbook over the final weeks.

The following week, the pace and learning picked up, precipitously, culminating with a seven-on-seven scrimmage against Williamsville, a perennial 3A powerhouse.

Despite their small size of 467 students, the Bullets operate as a well-oiled machine — even without the elite athletes of bigger schools.

“Their players are always in the right spot, doing their jobs, and our kids saw a disciplined program in action,” MHS Coach Josh Lee said. “This experience will really help us improve technique. Overall, we performed very well against them.

“We were able to get some good film that will allow us to make adjustments against the teams we will play that run similar sets.”

Lee applauded the efforts of quarterbacks Devon Ross and Thomas Conway against Williamsville as well as Andrew Schultz’s fine showing at linebacker.

In the joint-team, offensive and defensive linemen drills, Lee commended the work of Matthew Wilson and Ryan Norwood.

The following week, the Indians traveled to Collinsville and took on the Kahoks, Mt. Vernon, Roxana, and Wood River in seven-on-seven passing games.

“We played ok,” said Lee. “We sat out skill performers Tim Middleton, Aiden Jones, and Terrance Buckingham who have had some nagging injuries. We want them healthy by the regular season. Overall, Ross played just fine at quarterback.”

Finally, the Indians ended camp with a trip to Springfield Sacred Heart- Griffin, and Mascoutah players and coaches came away believing they had performed very well against a top-notch Illinois program.

“Sacred Heart-Griffin possesses a combination of speed and physicality. They are super-good, but we hung in there. We could not have ended camp in a better way.”

Still without Tim Middleton, Jones, and Buckingham, Lee turned to freshman running back Allen Middleton, who operated effectively with the First-Team Offense.

“Up front, our five senior offensive linemen (Most are three-year starters) reacted well against multiple defensive fronts,” concluded Lee.

“And the less-experienced defensive line shows signs of figuring it out.They are starting to calm my nerves going into the regular season. Coach Troy Medvick has done an awesome job with them.”

All of this speaks volumes as the Indians open the 2019 season, Monday, August 12.