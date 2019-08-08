Soccer Camps Fulfill Carr’s Objectives

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Throughout the summer, Mascoutah High School Head Soccer Coach Nick Carr ran a series of camps (high-school and K-8) to assess local interest level, to work on fundamentals and team concepts, and to get the juices flowing for the upcoming year.

Additionally, the high-school boys have met periodically in player-led workouts to improve skills and conditioning with the 2019 season right around the corner.

“These sessions are much more relaxed and informal than in-season practices,” Carr said. “Having evaluated last year’s results, the camps allow the coaches to implement new approaches and formations, and we can put players in different positions and roles.”

Carr welcomed roughly 85 boys and girls to the K-8 session — held at MHS in late June.

Containing a mix of experience, these youth worked on fundamentals but also engaged in fun soccer games and related activities. New MMS Coach, Kenny Daniels, worked with the sixth through eighth-grade athletes.

At the same time, the high-school girls had their week-long camp — only a month after their spring season had concluded. In the workouts, they improved on individual fundamentals and team concepts.

Carr emphasized off-season exercises they needed to work on to show marked improvement by next season.

The Lady Indian returnees also met the incoming freshmen — a group Carr believes possesses considerable potential. Beth Half will continue as an Assistant Coach, next spring.

With the Varsity Boys’ season starting Monday, August 12, the Indians scrimmaged a little more in their camp, which finished up at the end of July. However, Carr did not shortchange their work on fundamentals.

The Varsity Boys’ return 13 seniors (six starters from last season), six juniors, and a whopping 15 sophomores. The freshman contingent should number in the double-digit range.

“It was fun to see everything come together by the end of the Boys’ Camp. We have lots of returning depth, and it will be a challenge to get all of them varsity playing time. I am very excited for the season to begin.”