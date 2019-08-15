8th-Grade Braves Explode Early In Big Win Over Freeburg

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH — The MMS 8th-Grade Baseball team jumped out to a 10-0, third-inning lead over Freeburg en route to an 11-4 win at Scheve Park, Wednesday, August 12.

After opening the game with two runs in the first inning — via Trevor Geis’ two-RBi double to right-center that brought home Chase Rottmann and Camden Mueller — the Braves exploded for eight runs in the third inning.

The highlights of the third inning: Geis gashed a double down the left field line and eventually scored after a subsequent a walk; Jaxon Rodriguez ripped a single, and he and Caiden Behrmann scored on Quentin Meyer’s two-RBI single; Rodrigue wrapped another single, scoring Mueller.

“It was a really good start to the season after only three days of practice,” MMS 8th Grade Coach Caleb Kraljev said. “I am satisfied with the way we hit the ball and played defensively. But we have a few things to clean up.”

Mascoutah scored its final run in the sixth inning when Behrmann singled to center and eventually came home on Meyer’s groundout to the shortstop.

Kraljev employed a “pitcher by committee” strategy on this steamy afternoon as Geiss, Behrmann, Cody Scott, Mueller, Meyer, Donovan Jungewaelter, and Connor Edwards hurled an inning each.

Freeburg finally got on the board with two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.

The Braves return to action at 2 and 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, as they open the O’Fallon Tournament — to be played at the Family Sports Park.