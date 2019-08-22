Braves Blast Granite City To Go 1-2 At The O’Fallon Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

FAMILY SPORTS PARK, O’FALLON – Last week, the Mascoutah Middle School 8th Grade Baseball team went 1-2 at the O’Fallon Tournament, and in the two games watched by this reporter, they unfolded in completely different ways.

In the opener against Triad, Wednesday afternoon, the Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead and appeared to be cruising to victory.

Not so fast. The Crusaders roared back with four runs in the top of the fifth inning and four more in the seventh, and they held off Mascoutah’s three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh-inning to win, 8-7.

The next day, Mascoutah blew open a 3-2, fourth-inning lead on Granite City by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning and three more in the seventh to nab a 10-2 victory in its final game at the Family Sports Park.

What a game Cody Scott and Trevor Geis had against Granite. Scott went four-for-four from the batters’ box, and he hurled a complete-game win, allowing four hits, zero walks, while striking out seven.

Geis wasn’t too shabby either, smoking three hits in four at-bats.

Scott gave Mascoutah a 1-0, first-inning advantage on Granite with a Texas-leaguer down the right field line, scoring Geis, who had singled and stole second base. Scott subsequently scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

In the third inning, Scott drove in Geis for the third run (ultimately the winning margin) on a seeing-eye single to center. Geis had gotten on base with a single and then stole second base.

Granite tightened the score with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Then, the floodgates opened as Mascoutah scored four runs in the fifth inning. With the bases-loaded (walks to Chase Rottmann and Caiden Behrmann and single by Geis), Granite City’s third baseman threw away Jaxon Rodriguez’s grounder, scoring two runs.

Scott followed with a single to center, bringing home Geis, and Donovan Jungewaelter’s groundout to third scored Rodriguez for the fourth run.

The final three runs in the seventh iced the victory. Geis, Rodriguez, and Scott delivered consecutive singles to load the bases.

Then, Jungewaelter walked, scoring Geis, and Rodriguez and Scott came home when Camden Mueller reached on an error, and Quentin Meyer got on base by a fielders’ choice.

A 4-0, third-inning lead over Triad proved anything but safe as the Crusaders completely turned the game around with four runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

To Mascoutah’s credit, the offense didn’t quit in its final at-bat. Angelo Greenlee and Rottmann walked, and Geis drilled a two-run double and subsequently scored from third base on a wild pitch.

Triad was still in trouble with Mascoutah runners on first and second base with two outs but a popout to the catcher ended the game.

The four runs Mascoutah scored in the bottom of the third inning came on two errors and a two-RBI double by Geis.

The Braves, 2-2 overall, host Okawville, 4:15 p.m., Thursday, August 22.