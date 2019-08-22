Fairview Heights Mayor Invites All to Midwest Salute to the Arts Aug. 23-25

As the Mayor of Fairview Heights, it is my distinct privilege to welcome you to the City of Fairview Heights and the Midwest Salute to the Arts which is being held this weekend, Friday evening, August 23, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thirty-one years ago, the city had a vision of hosting an art show for all of those in the Metro St. Louis area to enjoy. The Midwest Salute to the Arts is one of the longest running art events in the Midwest. The City of Fairview Heights is proud to have served as the host city of the Midwest Salute to the Arts show for the past 31 years!

Juried artists from around the country attend this event to present their works of art! These gifted individuals welcome you to appreciate art pieces they have created. They enjoy sharing their techniques and creative inspirations.

As the city celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, I invite you to also celebrate the 31st annual Midwest Salute to the Arts! This event is being hosted at Moody Park on Longacre Drive. The arts council, city staff and volunteers have worked together with the artists to present this great event!

I hope you enjoy our city and the Midwest Salute to the Arts!

Regards,

Mayor Mark Kupsky