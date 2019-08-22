Kern Pleased With New Airport Destination

By Randy Pierce

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern is among those who are very pleased to have heard a recent announcement of another destination in Florida being added by Allegiant Air at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

“MidAmerica continues to be a wonderful partner for the airline industry, providing an extremely cost-effective way for airlines to grow their business,” Kern commented, “while giving people across the region amazing destinations to enjoy with nonstop service.”

Allegiant added Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to its list of places it will fly to and from out of MidAmerica, which is located at I-64 and Rt.4 in Mascoutah.

This new service will begin on November 15, and consists of two flights weekly, bringing the number of Allegiant destinations from this area to 10 – Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Petersburg, all in Florida, plus Las Vegas, Nevada, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona.

“The addition of Sarasota/Bradenton means that people can now fly to another exciting Florida hotspot,” Kern added, “from MidAmerica airport and enjoy a hassle-free, affordable experience.”

MidAmerica’s continued expansion and growth has resulted in an all-time record of over 45,000 passengers leaving or arriving in July with the potential for that to be surpassed this month yet.

Such news is also positive for Tim Cantwell, director of MidAmerica Airport, who said, “As Allegiant continues to strengthen its presence (at MidAmerica) and adds a new route to its roster of popular destinations, we fully expect demand will continue to grow.”

“It’s clear that travelers across the region have discovered the advantages of flying through MidAmerica and the addition of this latest great destination will help to ensure the growth trend continues.”