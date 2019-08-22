Smoke Causes Evacuation at MHS

By Pamela Rensing

Mascoutah Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire alarm at Mascoutah High School on Monday, August 19. Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel said the incident happened at approximately 12 noon.

According to Dr. Fiegel, a light in the school’s auditorium possibly shorted and fell onto the stage floor. It started to smolder causing smoke to fill the auditorium.

“Our staff did a great job of getting the students out quickly. We have almost 1000 students,” stated Dr. Fiegel. “Unfortunately it was hot outside. A couple of our students had heat-related problems, but ambulance personnel were there to help.” After approximately 45 minutes, the fire department determined it was safe to move the students inside the air-conditioned gym. It was approximately two hours before students were allowed to return to class.

“I want to thank the fire department. They were on top of things. We also appreciate the cooperation of all the surrounding communities.”

Dr. Fiegel said the school has fire drills about once a month “still we learned a couple of things that we might re-evaluate.”

The Fairview Fire Department arrived on the scene with a MABAS 32 Fan to ventilate the auditorium. Departments responding to the high school included: Mascoutah Fire, Mascoutah EMS, Mascoutah Police, New Baden EMS, Fairview Fire, O’Fallon EMS, and Medstar EMS.