Softball Team Starts O’Fallon Tournament With Solid Wins

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

FAMILY SPORTS PARK, O’FALLON – The Mascoutah Middle School 8th-Grade Softball team secured impressive wins over Triad and Edwardsville, August 14 & 15, solidly positioning the Lady Braves’ entrance into the trophy rounds of the 16-team O’Fallon Tournament.

In game one of pool play, the Braves broke a 3-3, second-inning tie with Triad, scoring the final three runs to secure a 6-3 victory.

They continued their high-powered offensive performance, pounding Edwardsville, 11-4, with a 7-0 explosion over the first two innings.

“Anytime you are coaching against (Edwardsville’s) Lori Blade, you know your team is in for a dogfight,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Seibert said. “For our girls to respond the way they did, it is a testament to how hard they are working and getting better everyday.”

In their first at-bat, the Braves scored two runs against Edwardsville. Daisy Wilson singled, went to second on Olivia Schultz’s sacrifice bunt, and scored on a passed ball-wild pitch sequence.

Ellie Lowe (whom Seibert describes as one of the most athletic, middle-school shortstops around the area) walked, stole second, and came home on Emma Hurlahe’s groundout to the right fielder.

Mascoutah surged with five more runs in the second inning. Ava Moore singled and eventually came home on Ceretta Dawson’s RBI single. Wilson contributed a bases-loaded double to right, which scored Addi Seibert and Dawson.

And the shortstop’s error of Hurlahe hot smash brought home Wilson and Lowe, who had gotten on via a fielders’ choice.

“Anytime you get a 7-0 lead on Edwardsville in the first two innings, it’s pretty nice,” said Seibert. “I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m sure glad we did it. It allowed our pitchers to relax.

“We build are team around being aggressive. We want to play a speed of softball that some of these teams haven’t seen before to put pressure on them and to make them make plays. We certainly hit the ball and ran the bases well today.”

Besides the ample, early scoring, the Mascoutah pitchers performed effectively. Emelia Stein started and recorded two scoreless innings but got in trouble in the third, spotting Edwardsville three runs.

At that point, Claire Stookey came on in relief with the bases loaded and one out and got out of the predicament with a flyout and subsequent double-play throw-out. Stookey pitched the final three innings, yielding one run.

“We started Stein. She throws pretty hard for a seventh grader and performed very well for the first two innings.

“Claire Stookey came in in the third inning and threw strikes, mixing up her speeds. She got us out of a big, third-inning jam.”

In the fourth inning, after Avery Boehm and Wilson had singled and Schultz had walked, Lowe’s singled home Boehm, and Hurlahe’s groundout scored Wilson, making it 9-3.

Lowe and Hurlahe wrapped RBI singles in the sixth, scoring Wilson (single and stolen base) and Lowe, who also stole second.

Lana Knoebel came up huge in Mascoutah’s tournament-opening victory versus Triad. Up 1-0 in the first inning on Hurlahe’s RBI groundout, Knoebel roped an RBI triple to right field and then touched home plate on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

After Triad had tied it 3-3 with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and an additional run in the second, Knoebel cracked a two-RBI single in the third inning which scored Schultz and Hurlahe.

In the sixth inning, Knoebel doubled and ultimately scored the team’s sixth and final run on Dawson’s groundout to the shortstop.

Boehm recorded the victory in 5 ⅓ innings on the mound. She allowed just one earned run and struck out two. Stookey relieved in the sixth, securing the final two outs on a double-play. With the win, the Braves improve to 5-1.

This week: The 8th Grade team hosts Okawville, 4:15 p.m., Thursday, August 22.